Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the news for a while since the separation from their royal duties and the Queen.

They even got talking about the same in a tell-all interview with Oprah which had quite a bit shocking revelations.



Now recently, the couple has been awarded for opting to have just two children by a UK charity called Population Matters

As per Harpers Bazaar, the charity runs multiple campaigns to achieve a sustainable population and hailed this step as an 'enlightened decision.'



They are also being dubbed as positive 'role models' for inspiring other families to do the same.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have two children, Archie Harrison, and Lilibet Diana.

As per the reports, the charity had mentioned that:

Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet. We commend the Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family.

Both Harry and Meghan now live in the US with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet-Diana.

While in conversation with the Vogue when Dr. Jane Goodall asked him about how many children is he planning, he shared that:

Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.

Needless to say, Twitter has something to say on this.

They probably have a larger carbon footprint than a thousand ordinary families combined. Such heroes! — N (@honest_nobody) July 10, 2021

We only only one child so please feel free to retrieve the award forward it to me and my wife. — Dark Canuck (@alphaflight75) July 10, 2021

What about the other millions of couples who've done this too??? Ridiculous. — sarah lim (@svirginialim) July 10, 2021

The millions of couples who have done this do not deserve an award, either. — John Hirschauer (@JohnHirschauer) July 12, 2021

How is Harry getting back and forth to the UK from California....on an environmental broomstick? — Atticus 🇮🇪🚹⚽️🇮🇹 (@just_slipper) July 10, 2021

Not exactly a difficult commitment from them, if there is any truth to this.They have been blessed with 2 kids already. It’s likely they will stop at 2. What sort of news is this? It’s almost like the reporter wanted a story about them, struggled and so came up with this. Yawn. — LaraM (@LaraM008) July 10, 2021

are we literally making up awards for this copy to win...crazy ass shit we do for the wealthy and privileged class.. — TweetyBirdyinNC (@BirdyinNc) July 10, 2021

We only have one. Waiting for the award in the mail pic.twitter.com/MpE5Mmigsl — Brian Woodland, APR (@brian_woodland) July 11, 2021

Well, what are your thoughts on it?