Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the news for a while since the separation from their royal duties and the Queen. 

They even got talking about the same in a tell-all interview with Oprah which had quite a bit shocking revelations. 

Now recently, the couple has been awarded for opting to have just two children by a UK charity called Population Matters

As per Harpers Bazaar, the charity runs multiple campaigns to achieve a sustainable population and hailed this step as an 'enlightened decision.'

They are also being dubbed as positive 'role models' for inspiring other families to do the same. 

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have two children, Archie Harrison, and Lilibet Diana. 

As per the reports, the charity had mentioned that: 

Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet. We commend the Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family.

Both Harry and Meghan now live in the US with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet-Diana. 

While in conversation with the Vogue when Dr. Jane Goodall asked him about how many children is he planning, he shared that: 

Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.

Needless to say, Twitter has something to say on this. 

