Financial coaches will give you all kinds of ways to meet your money goals. But not everything a self-help book or a coach says is practical, or doable for that matter. Privilege can make accumulating and creating generational wealth a lot easier (and the lack of it, a lot harder). Which is probably why this tweet by @ShubhamShawarma about how hard work is rarely the road to generational wealth.

Obviously, there are many other things a person needs along with hard work, to create wealth! And so Shubham’s tweet makes a lot of sense. It’s relatable too! I mean, the system is kind of messed up, and often, wealth is a result of chance plus hard work, plus a good network, plus social capital.

Rn I am entirely convinced no matter how hard you work,you can never beat generational wealth 😭😭 — Dr.Shubham Sharma (@ShubhamShawarma) May 4, 2023 So, here are all the interesting comments on his post. Some people had a hopeful perspective on the topic, whereas others were more realistic.

It's like sacrificing your youth for that — Dr.Shubham Sharma (@ShubhamShawarma) May 4, 2023

Generational wealth takes "generations" to make. Jitna hai usme sukhi raho, jitna ho sake utna baccho ko dekar jao. — Dr. Ligma Dermatologist 🇮🇳 (@PruritusAnii) May 4, 2023

Concept of wealth is to accumulate it for future generations. Everyone wants better life for their kids than theirs. Generational wealth not only come with bank balance but also with networks, early initiation to the industry, already laid down procedures etc. — Perpetual Procrastinator (@Akshay01shukla) May 4, 2023

Dont agree completely. Might be true to a certain extent. But even generational wealth does not come easy. It involves taking risks, long term planning and hard work. — Shreyan Dani (@shreyan_dani) May 4, 2023

Chance is also a very powerful entity. People who are in the game at the right time and circumstances win big time. Warren Buffett has mentioned this many times. — Karavali express (@Karavalicyclone) May 5, 2023

Partially agree with that.



That's like someone as member of relay team already having head start. And you have to catch up covering a lot more distance.



Without any generational wealth, social or cultural capital you have to play your own game/create your own rules for game. — Mohammad Hadi (@hadiscientia) May 4, 2023

Agreed. Know a friend whose family just sold a big land in 300cr in gurgaon.. now they all are planning to move on Belgium for better future — Nitin (@bhartiyamanush) May 5, 2023

if it's your's it'll comeback to you, or else it never was your's



still we keep grinding — KRYPTON_Kiran∆ (@KRYPTON_kiran) May 5, 2023

I own 150 biga land, as ancestral wealth, I need not work.. and get stable income.. so much do that, I became complacent about upsc prep — Harsh W Tiwari (@HarshWTiwari1) May 5, 2023

But you can create generation wealth for your kids — Trueblue (@neeandmee) May 5, 2023

Perhaps,you are a bit too late to have realized this. — Roman (@romans416) May 5, 2023

But your children will have that wealth. Won't they? — Ray (@Ray30085850) May 5, 2023

yes but there's no point in thinking about thing's you can't change(such as being born in a rich family lol)

Work smart,make the best out of opportunities that will come across your way and maybe you can be the guy who gives your children the childhood you've always dreamt of 🙂 — Atharva Karawade (@Karawtweets) May 5, 2023

Because it's compounding since decades. — Anuj (@gossip_anuj) May 5, 2023

That's like saying no matter how hard people work in India , they are never going to beat the Brits. — Ramakant Yadav (@Ramakan52011087) May 5, 2023

If you're the first person in the family who earns well then it's your kids who'll reap all the benifits. — Dr A (@DrA951997868268) May 4, 2023

True, Most in india dont earn, the ones who do , do so through jobs. Jobs can never build wealth. Its a ponzi scheme. Employability drops with age in a service based economies. Most are also outdated on tech. Some ignorant. Many reasons, one outcome. — Sajal (@Sajal4mThen) May 4, 2023

Yep, that’s why it’s called GENERATIONAL wealth.