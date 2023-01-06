Shah Rukh Khan, the undefeated king of romance, has been blessing us with numerous romantic characters for decades. He’s one such actor who made his on-screen presence felt each time, no matter who the female actor was because he looked terrific with each of them.

And now, people want him to feature in a movie with Shefali Shah.

Ishmeet Nagpal, a social media user, took to her social media account and shared a plotline featuring the two versatile actors. Her plotline features them two as single parents and recreates a desi romantic tale.

Hear me out. A rom com where two teenage best friends set up their respective single parents SRK and Shefali Shah 🥳



SRK hasn't dated in 20 years and he's still looking to recreate a 90s stereotypical romance and Shefali Shah is a virgo who is utterly unaffected by his charms. — Ishmeet Nagpal 🏳️‍🌈 (@IshmeetNagpal) January 4, 2023

SRK, in her plotline, is a dotting father and well, we can’t stop imagining this!

SRK as doting Dad in more movies when because look at him!! pic.twitter.com/949Ch0YIdv — Ishmeet Nagpal 🏳️‍🌈 (@IshmeetNagpal) January 4, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Here’s how netizens reacted to her tweet:

Omg, somebody make this. I'll die 😭😭😭 — Name cannot be blank (@AryaSpeak_s) January 4, 2023

Love the idea! But why did you have to attack me like that for being a virgo 😭😭 — Srishti Arora (@thatswatsrisaid) January 4, 2023

Loved the concept… I can totally see @iamsrk in his 50s apni baahein failaye and @ShefaliShah_ going all ughhhh…. And the kids! Wow!! Brilliant!! — Pooja (@poohjaanena) January 4, 2023

Oooh I want to watch this. — Shikha (@shikha) January 4, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT You're so spot on with the leads love it, and love the plot. Need this to happen really bad @iamsrk are you listening? — sad girl autumn🧣 (@taylorxversion) January 5, 2023

Manifesting this.. and i dont even watch Hindi movies 😂😂 — ശങ്കരൻ തമ്പീരെ പ്രേതം 🙂 (@Madamballi_) January 5, 2023

This is sooo cute and I need to see this movie happening ASAP. — Kay (@kaynair) January 5, 2023

This would be so adorable, we can’t wait. Bollywood Directors, please consider this!