Shah Rukh Khan, the undefeated king of romance, has been blessing us with numerous romantic characters for decades. He’s one such actor who made his on-screen presence felt each time, no matter who the female actor was because he looked terrific with each of them.
And now, people want him to feature in a movie with Shefali Shah.
Ishmeet Nagpal, a social media user, took to her social media account and shared a plotline featuring the two versatile actors. Her plotline features them two as single parents and recreates a desi romantic tale.
SRK, in her plotline, is a dotting father and well, we can’t stop imagining this!
Here’s how netizens reacted to her tweet:
This would be so adorable, we can’t wait. Bollywood Directors, please consider this!