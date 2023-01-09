It’s always exciting to come across vintage stuff from a different era. Be it a piece of art or documents, a look back at History is riveting. And this “British Indian Passport” is one such treasure from History.

A Twitter user, Anshuman Singh posted a series of images of his grandfather’s passport issued in Lahore in 1931 under British rule.

My Grandfather’s “British Indian Passport”, issued at Lahore in 1931. He must’ve been 31 years old then. pic.twitter.com/KzGja0gnKB — Anshuman Singh (@anshumansingh75) January 7, 2023

The post has gone viral on Twitter with more than 133k views and growing. Here’s how stunned netizens are after seeing the images.

Wow, thank you for sharing. It's a museum piece for sure. — Danny Takhar (@DanTakhar) January 7, 2023

He never really talked about losing it, however he would talk about the beautiful gardens and the bright lights of Lahore. — Anshuman Singh (@anshumansingh75) January 7, 2023

Thanks for sharing @anshumansingh75 Have same British – Indian Passport of my great grandfather issued in 1923.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/kPVhxQvL15 — Shalin Trambadia (@Shalin_1310) January 8, 2023

I wonder if i can find my grandparents one. https://t.co/L2FUMyDbfg — PakMex (@punjabilahore) January 7, 2023

Here is from my great grandfather Sardar Kartar Singh. It was kept safe by my mama ji and last year my mama ji handed it over to me. You can also see the visa/arrival stamps from Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Bombay. pic.twitter.com/krDLDq6QgY — Rimpy bergamo (@r_bergamo_) January 8, 2023

I saw an old school passport once ; in 1979 , someone's grandmother's . It folded out, concertina fashion, and on many pages , the words " His Britannic Majesty requests …." were addressed to actual living people, eg the consul in TransJordan . Absolutely riveting https://t.co/gWOZ1nWksM — Yen Lin Chong (@dulwichplumber) January 7, 2023

Wow, that's some great history you have in your possession.👌😍 — Umer Farooq (@FarooqUmer) January 7, 2023

Interesting, thank you for sharing that information. — Anshuman Singh (@anshumansingh75) January 8, 2023

He wrote his diary in Urdu and English too, even read an Urdu newspaper everyday. — Anshuman Singh (@anshumansingh75) January 7, 2023

Read more: India & Pakistan Used To Have A Joint Passport? Here’s How You Could Get It.