Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is out of T20 World Cup due to a back stress fracture. Since Bumrah has not been doing well for quite some time now, cricket fans have been desperate in their pursuit to find an GOAT bowler to play in his stead.

Seems like they’ve found their destination. A Twitter user has uploaded an in-match video of the perfect replacement for Bumrah & we couldn’t agree more.

I know who can replace Bumrah pic.twitter.com/XielNA2v91 — Sudhanshu' (@whoshud) September 29, 2022

This ‘golden-armed’ boy with a voracious appetite for wickets lustering from his eyes and a wheel-like hand that spins the ball as if he’d out 5 batters at once makes him just the bowler Indian Cricket team needs.

Besides, his ferocious LIGER-like look to batters on the pitch is enough to make anyone flee for safety. Who’d wanna bat against this man? He is the the death bowler we never had. He is the greatest. He is the ultimate. He is the HE-MAN of cricket.

And not just us, Twitter is rooting for him as well. It’s like he’s already a sensation.

YES. We need him. India needs this astra!

Time to unleash this Brahmastra this time? https://t.co/x6jMlSskps — Vishi (@IamShailabh) September 30, 2022

From one Yorker King to another. Perfect! https://t.co/CEGVs4v1mC — Sahil Bakshi (@SBakshi13) September 30, 2022

Ahh! It is indeed. Ain’t this the moment we’ve all been waiting for?

Bumrah who? We believe in Lord Bobby Supremacy!

IS THERE ANYTHING BOBBY CAN'T DO? https://t.co/mRKWEU1nxK — Moiz (@_iMoiz) September 29, 2022

Gupt-astra to the rescue!

This can replace the entire indian bowling line-up ! This astra can single handedly win matches for us . https://t.co/ALkrD3bZNI — Dhruv 🦥 (@wickedhruv) September 30, 2022

Deadly AF!

Bowling ramesh pawar jaisi, attitude shoaib akhtar ka. Lethal combo https://t.co/M106eGw17I — SahilGera (@Sahilgeraa) September 30, 2022

world cup is coming home https://t.co/O5L2qWeTfO — Sandeep Negi (@sandeep_negi) September 30, 2022

Ab pitch par bhi KRANTI hogi!

Every time he would seem an ajnabee, all the secrets will be gupt and will sting like a bichoo



Bobby is the way 💪 https://t.co/9vIcgoDA6E — Dapper (@yellowbeard17) September 29, 2022

The Jasprit Bumrah replacement we didn't know we needed! https://t.co/XI9gebJxFj — Back in time (@backintime_YT) September 30, 2022

Dekhlo bhaiya bumraha se acchi Yorker execute ho rahi hai 😯🙂😯🙂 https://t.co/R7S7ce7g2i — Uncommon (@uncommon234) September 30, 2022