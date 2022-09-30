Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is out of T20 World Cup due to a back stress fracture. Since Bumrah has not been doing well for quite some time now, cricket fans have been desperate in their pursuit to find an GOAT bowler to play in his stead.
Seems like they’ve found their destination. A Twitter user has uploaded an in-match video of the perfect replacement for Bumrah & we couldn’t agree more.
This ‘golden-armed’ boy with a voracious appetite for wickets lustering from his eyes and a wheel-like hand that spins the ball as if he’d out 5 batters at once makes him just the bowler Indian Cricket team needs.
Besides, his ferocious LIGER-like look to batters on the pitch is enough to make anyone flee for safety. Who’d wanna bat against this man? He is the the death bowler we never had. He is the greatest. He is the ultimate. He is the HE-MAN of cricket.
And not just us, Twitter is rooting for him as well. It’s like he’s already a sensation.
YES. We need him. India needs this astra!
Ahh! It is indeed. Ain’t this the moment we’ve all been waiting for?
Bumrah who? We believe in Lord Bobby Supremacy!
Gupt-astra to the rescue!
Deadly AF!
Ab pitch par bhi KRANTI hogi!
That’s it, people! World Cup is coming home. We’ve got our man. Forget Laut Aao X & Laut Aao Y, do just AB ANA TOH TUM HI AANA BOBBY!