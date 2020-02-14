Director Matt Reeves revealed the first look of Robert Pattinson as Batman, for his upcoming film The Batman. In the brief video, the caped crusader appears under a saturated red light, and Batman's sleek new look is accompanied by ominous music.

From the moment it was announced that Pattinson would be essaying the role of Batman, people had mixed reactions to the news. And now that the first look has released, Twitterati obviously had a lot to say:

Ladies and Gentlemen , It’s Finally Here, Our First Look at:



Robert Pattinson as Batman



And it’s so beautiful#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/U6Mx4BFRav — Afram Malki (@AframMalki) February 14, 2020

He's the world's most dangerous predator. Everything about him invites you in. His voice. His face. Even his smell. https://t.co/kxEhchfOo7 — Lionsgate Movies (@Lionsgate) February 14, 2020

we recognize that jawline anywhere... — THE TWILIGHT SAGA (@Twilight) February 14, 2020

I CANNOT BREATHE LOOK AT HIS JAWLINE !!!! #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/dVCNdqL8FO — Tessa Netting (@tessanetting) February 14, 2020

this is exactly the kind of extra AF sad boy shit that I absolutely want from a Batman played by Robert Pattinson https://t.co/La9hF5qQH0 — Ben 'Bee' Kahn (@BenTheKahn) February 14, 2020

ROBERT PATTINSON AS BATMAN !! pic.twitter.com/OEA60bPHeo — red (@pattinsonbats) February 13, 2020

Here's a better look at Robert Pattinson's Batman.



The cowl is interesting. Has a bit of a Daredevil home-made look to it. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/YatS0k07h3 — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) February 14, 2020

Probably reaching but Pattinson's Batman right now is giving me some Neal Adams vibes #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/c38QynXuXI — Hernan's BS Station loves the Batman (2021) (@SpiderWitHyphen) February 14, 2020

Why does Robert Pattinson look like Christian Grey about to make a another Fifty Shade Of Grey in a Batman costume 😂 #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/zV99KD5ESK — Loretta (@Loretta26x) February 14, 2020

the fact that robert pattinson’s batman suit looks a little like the daredevil suit and ben affleck was the last batman but affleck also played daredevil in 2003 pic.twitter.com/p9MDz6Ru3w — diana (@buffysummere) February 14, 2020

What I love about the clip Matt Reeves shared revealing Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit and Michael Giacchino’s score is how much it feels like a detective noir film. This will def be one of the most unique takes on Batman we’ve seen. #TheBatman

pic.twitter.com/vrBYKTAxpO — Austin Grant (@AustinPlanet) February 14, 2020

I love his chin. I love his bat symbol / possible weapon (it seems like a multifaceted batarang on his chest?). I love the vibe. I love the stitching. I love Robert Pattinson. I LOVE #BATMAN. pic.twitter.com/XwJnpLzfGq — Roxy Striar (@roxystriar) February 13, 2020

Robert Pattinson's suit definitely reminds me of Arkham and now I'm even more excited!!! I'm so fucking happy The Batman is coming together. Don't get me wrong, Affleck will always be in my heart. He deserved that solo😭 pic.twitter.com/CIsMjKAHYU — Rebecca Luna (@lunamuse19) February 14, 2020

BATMAN SUIT, I KNOW I HAVEN’T TALKED ABOUT THIS MOVIE AT ALL HERE BUT IT’S PROBABLY THE ONE I’M MOST EXCITED ABOUT LET’S GOOOOO I CANT WAIT ROBERT PATTINSON KING pic.twitter.com/ku6zjbrSuG — Susam (@MagicianStrats) February 13, 2020

Robert Pattinson literally managed to make his jaw not look like his jaw when in the cowl. That’s impressive how nearly he’s going to viably make Batman unrecognisable as Bruce Wayne. #TheBatman — Jay Thomas (@ThisJayThomas) February 13, 2020

Pattinson is gonna kill it, isn't he? I still need to see more but yeah... That's Batman. pic.twitter.com/io4btVD5Bh — ᴘᴜᴅ333 (@pud333) February 13, 2020

OMG FIRST LOOK ROBERT PATTINSON AS BATMAN IN BATSUIT !! pic.twitter.com/OtIvsbzj40 — RoBat (@Monsieur_HJ) February 13, 2020

The Batsuit is so fucking sexy! Robert Pattinson is going to be one hell of a Batman! I can already see it! 😍#TheBatman🦇 pic.twitter.com/moGqHsO4Vu — Fly|Pirates 🏴‍☠️ (@FlyPiratesx) February 13, 2020

Robert Pattinson as The Batman looks so ... manly. Not sure why that surprises me. pic.twitter.com/456oZ5aVrI — Joe Lamour 🇭🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@lamour) February 14, 2020

Well, love him or hate him, he's definitely next in line to save Gotham!