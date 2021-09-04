Disclaimer: Spoilers Ahead!

After waiting for an entire year, the much-awaited Money Heist is back. Many fans have already binged-watched all of the episodes of volume one and are constantly pouring their love on social media.

While there are a number of nerve-wracking and emotional scenes, it was Tokyo’s death that completely shocked us. Being one of the most heartbreaking deaths on the show, netizens are disheartened with her demise and expressed their sentiments through their tweets.

Don’t believe us? Here’s the proof!

tokyo’s death was a heartbreak like berlin#MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/c7uQt2EQap — o m a r (@rgnldlnnt) September 3, 2021

Tokyo: You have always been my guardian Angel now it’s my turn to be yours.

Me:#LaCasaDePapel #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/eGnuDyOFPi — Kiddoc (@DeBabydoctor) September 3, 2021

Tokyo refused to go to jail so she explodes herself with bombs pls she’s the bravest woman 😭 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/LgRY0xl3vk — _glaiiizaa (@glzmaemxn) September 3, 2021

Tokyo used to be selfish and reckless. But tonight, we saw a different version of her who thought about the group more than herself. 😭💔



Money Heist just surprises us everytime but it fucking hurts.#LaCasaDePapel #LCDP5 #LCDP pic.twitter.com/SwE6dp6Fdr — Alphina (@maleedus) September 3, 2021

denver calling tokyo his sister, i cannot do this omg. #LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/lTOP8zxMrc — ana (@anaban5na) September 4, 2021

never rlly like tokyo..well at least i thought so bc i had to cry so hard pic.twitter.com/I2gtJLmVMR — Farida (@dida0077) September 4, 2021

HOW THE FUCK IS ARTURO FUCKING ALIVE BUT NOT TOKYO!!!! #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/MbW7OerIdZ — Isabel R. (@__issiee) September 4, 2021

i’m so mad like #MONEYHEISTMY killing off all the wrong people… like really ?? you save Arturo but not Tokyo?? 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ALpIcAYpSY — morgie 🤍 (@morgiestans) September 4, 2021

Me after watching the Tokyo scene#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/31Hr4BRCiy — Sahil SK (@iamsk_8) September 4, 2021

Tokyo made a great sacrifice. Money Heist is not the same without her.

#MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/Xjno8ULANc — FaHad GR (@FahadGR47) September 4, 2021

why Tokyo why

Who's gonna narrate the story now??💔 "La Casa de Papel"#LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/SJP8Jrz6wZ — Muhammad Jamlish Roy (@jamlishsays) September 4, 2021

Me right now after watching vol. 1 Tokyo's death WTH let me speak to the writer 😭😭 "La Casa de Papel"#LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/Cgbnk3ys3I — Muhammad Jamlish Roy (@jamlishsays) September 4, 2021

and just like Nairobi...Tokyo sacrificed herself 😭😭😭#LCDP5 "La Casa de Papel" pic.twitter.com/pDXkgS7rpU — Muhammad Jamlish Roy (@jamlishsays) September 4, 2021

I need to talk to the writer who suggested Tokyo’s death #LCDP pic.twitter.com/eXm4bbOZKB — aj (@spacegirrl_) September 4, 2021

We aren’t crying, you are!