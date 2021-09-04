Disclaimer: Spoilers Ahead!

After waiting for an entire year, the much-awaited Money Heist is back. Many fans have already binged-watched all of the episodes of volume one and are constantly pouring their love on social media.

While there are a number of nerve-wracking and emotional scenes, it was Tokyo’s death that completely shocked us. Being one of the most heartbreaking deaths on the show, netizens are disheartened with her demise and expressed their sentiments through their tweets.

Source: Twitter

Don’t believe us? Here’s the proof!

We aren’t crying, you are!