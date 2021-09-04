Disclaimer: Spoilers Ahead!
After waiting for an entire year, the much-awaited Money Heist is back. Many fans have already binged-watched all of the episodes of volume one and are constantly pouring their love on social media.
While there are a number of nerve-wracking and emotional scenes, it was Tokyo’s death that completely shocked us. Being one of the most heartbreaking deaths on the show, netizens are disheartened with her demise and expressed their sentiments through their tweets.
Don’t believe us? Here’s the proof!
tokyo’s death was a heartbreak like berlin#MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/c7uQt2EQap— o m a r (@rgnldlnnt) September 3, 2021
Tokyo: You have always been my guardian Angel now it’s my turn to be yours.— Kiddoc (@DeBabydoctor) September 3, 2021
Me:#LaCasaDePapel #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/eGnuDyOFPi
Tokyo refused to go to jail so she explodes herself with bombs pls she’s the bravest woman 😭 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/LgRY0xl3vk— _glaiiizaa (@glzmaemxn) September 3, 2021
#MoneyHeist— Efo (@_efo_kojo) September 3, 2021
The saddest scene I've seen so far..😭😭💔💔
Tokyo 😭 pic.twitter.com/oN7tzyqiMM
Tokyo used to be selfish and reckless. But tonight, we saw a different version of her who thought about the group more than herself. 😭💔— Alphina (@maleedus) September 3, 2021
Money Heist just surprises us everytime but it fucking hurts.#LaCasaDePapel #LCDP5 #LCDP pic.twitter.com/SwE6dp6Fdr
denver calling tokyo his sister, i cannot do this omg. #LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/lTOP8zxMrc— ana (@anaban5na) September 4, 2021
never rlly like tokyo..well at least i thought so bc i had to cry so hard pic.twitter.com/I2gtJLmVMR— Farida (@dida0077) September 4, 2021
Tokyo on her way to Niarobi. Professor and Denver are bromen down. End was💔#MoneyHeistSeason5 #MoneyHeist5 #Tokyo pic.twitter.com/IST9vgLJ4r— Shujaat Ali (@ShujaatPakistan) September 4, 2021
NOOO I FUCKING CRIED ON TOKYO’S DEATH#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/alLJusVmgS— soleil (@kasheryyy) September 4, 2021
Tokyo's death was heartbreaking 💔#MoneyHeist5 pic.twitter.com/TwhYsqi9Gs— محمد راحت( anam's 🎂) (@rahatamin_) September 4, 2021
Most unexpected moment 😢. #MoneyHeistSeason5 #Tokyo pic.twitter.com/VwLHTbrp3s— Sayam Warsi (@SayamWarsi4) September 4, 2021
Thinking you will be the last to live. 😭😭😭#MoneyHiest #Tokyo pic.twitter.com/aPw349sWSA— Augustine Effah Danso (@AEDanso) September 4, 2021
Love you Tokyo😭💔#LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/q2vWYXoVG9— Nsw (@Shannara31) September 4, 2021
HOW THE FUCK IS ARTURO FUCKING ALIVE BUT NOT TOKYO!!!! #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/MbW7OerIdZ— Isabel R. (@__issiee) September 4, 2021
i’m so mad like #MONEYHEISTMY killing off all the wrong people… like really ?? you save Arturo but not Tokyo?? 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ALpIcAYpSY— morgie 🤍 (@morgiestans) September 4, 2021
Me after watching the Tokyo scene#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/31Hr4BRCiy— Sahil SK (@iamsk_8) September 4, 2021
Me after watching Tokyo’s death in #MoneyHeistSeason5 #MoneyHeist #LaCasaDePapael pic.twitter.com/ppRm6UaoxQ— Arch (@rantsss9) September 4, 2021
This scene really hurts a lot 💔#Tokyo #MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/A0CqpWm381— RAJESH MEENA (@adian_Rajesh405) September 4, 2021
Tokyo made a great sacrifice. Money Heist is not the same without her.— FaHad GR (@FahadGR47) September 4, 2021
#MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/Xjno8ULANc
You'll always be the one I love the most! ❤️ #Tokyo #MoneyHeist #LaCasaDePapael5 pic.twitter.com/PMKAXALWOk— Tokyo (@marayanicole_) September 4, 2021
why Tokyo why— Muhammad Jamlish Roy (@jamlishsays) September 4, 2021
Who's gonna narrate the story now??💔 "La Casa de Papel"#LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/SJP8Jrz6wZ
This was unexpected. I just wish, you have Arturito's immortality. #LCDP5 #MoneyHeist #Tokyo— U م A I R (@UmairInayat3) September 4, 2021
#MoneyHeistSeason5 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/Fpm9aN2gNr
Me right now after watching vol. 1 Tokyo's death WTH let me speak to the writer 😭😭 "La Casa de Papel"#LCDP5 pic.twitter.com/Cgbnk3ys3I— Muhammad Jamlish Roy (@jamlishsays) September 4, 2021
Still can't get over of it ....Tokyo is gone.. 💔😢#MoneyHeist#MoneyHeistSeason5 @lacasadepapel pic.twitter.com/U6MbXcmuzr— Kamlesh Khairnar (@imKamleshVK) September 4, 2021
and just like Nairobi...Tokyo sacrificed herself 😭😭😭#LCDP5 "La Casa de Papel" pic.twitter.com/pDXkgS7rpU— Muhammad Jamlish Roy (@jamlishsays) September 4, 2021
She's been my inspiration— Bela Quinn 🌻 (@Belaquinnn) September 4, 2021
Direc, why did you end her role 😭 #Tokyo #MONEYHEISTMY #LaCasaDePapael5 pic.twitter.com/4aH9ZvGpZO
This scene makes us cry.— Harish Mekala (@BeyondHarish) September 4, 2021
Rip : Tokyo #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeist5 pic.twitter.com/ybT32x3WeS
I need to talk to the writer who suggested Tokyo’s death #LCDP pic.twitter.com/eXm4bbOZKB— aj (@spacegirrl_) September 4, 2021
tokyo's death really breaks my heart 😭#MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/Ul2qlbNNoy— Shubh (@Shubhammakwana6) September 4, 2021