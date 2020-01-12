In recent times, more and more celebrities have joined the cause to fight for climate change and draw people's attention to its devastating effects. More importantly, they have joined protests and signed petitions to demand action from the responsible parties. Like Fire Drill Fridays--weekly protests against climate change at Washington DC--started by Jane Fonda.

And actors Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen, Susan Sarandon, and others joined her for the latest protest. While Phoenix drew attention to the effects of meat and dairy industry on the environment, Martin Sheen talked about how he believed that women will change the world.

Martin Sheen: "Clearly, the world will be saved by women. Thank God they outnumber us men." #FireDrillFridays pic.twitter.com/ZDDao77yOx — The Hill (@thehill) January 11, 2020

And, during his speech, he also recited part of Rabindranath Tagore's famous poem, Where The Mind Is Without Fear.

Listen to this incredible speech from OUR President, Martin Sheen #FireDrillFriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z7HxNkovR8 — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) January 10, 2020

His impassioned recital left the crowd impressed, and has also earned him Twitterati's admiration:

'Where the mind is without fear,

And the head is held high.'



Martin Sheen reciting Tagore is something to behold!pic.twitter.com/TPgZdOep1r — Amit Varma (@amitvarma) January 11, 2020

This happened yesterday. Martin Sheen reciting Rabindranath Tagore is a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/8yw69YcD9Q — Voice Of Ram (@VORdotcom) January 11, 2020

Tagore’s poem “Where the Mind is Without Fear” rendered superbly by the great American actor Martin Sheen🙏🙏 This is the cultural standard of these actors🙏🙏 How apt these lines are even in our country at this moment! pic.twitter.com/cDvAObAJzn — Mohan Indraganti (@mokris_1772) January 11, 2020

Climate change is causing calamities at an unprecedented scale. Martin Sheen's diction and Tagore's brilliance combine to give us something new. Also, we need to start acting fast. All this technology and the progress would be fruitless w/o an earth to reap the fruits https://t.co/5s50Ur091a — Shubham (@_shubhamt_) January 12, 2020

The eternal Rabindranath Tagore. Who knew that one day one would hear Martin Sheen recite him? (Oh, and yes indeed - the world will be saved by women. Thank god they outnumber us men.) https://t.co/G69MdGUFje — HindolSengupta (@HindolSengupta) January 11, 2020

Great speech by Martin Sheen, no one ever thought that what Tagore wrote for his country will one day become relevant for the entire world https://t.co/Um9HmXK11d — ashok sircar (@a7998shok) January 12, 2020

Martin Sheen reading a poem by Rabindranath Tagore ❤️ https://t.co/3m4eKew6S8 — Ammu Kannampilly (@akannampilly) January 11, 2020

Martin Sheen quoting Tagore and with such fierce passion should remind every Bengali that this is our history.



Do not replace it with Godse and Savarkar!!@BJP4Bengal take a cue, and get out! https://t.co/OJiOfdHNRo — Abhik Sen (@sen_abhik) January 11, 2020

“Let our country awake!” Martin Sheen channels Tagore at climate change protests https://t.co/gTiqUjxwWk — Annie Gowen (@anniegowen) January 11, 2020

Wow...In the words of Tagore..Thank you @Janefonda and Martin Sheen ❤ Into that Heaven of Freedom my Father, let my country awake — lmb (@lakshminitya) January 11, 2020

Both Martin and Phoenix, along with over 100 other protestors, were arrested by the Capital police and charged for 'crowding, obstructing or incommoding'. All 147 protestors were later released.