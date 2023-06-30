Udd Ja Kaale Kawaan Tere
Munh Vich Khand Paavan
Le Ja Tu Sandesa Mera
Main Sadke Jaavan!
Udja Kale Kawa from the iconic film, Gadar, is back. With Gadar 2 releasing in theatres this year, the makers have recreated the soulful track for Tara and Sakeena’s love story in the upcoming film.
Titled as Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, the new track featuring OG stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is a hit among its fans and music lovers.
So much so, that Udd Ja Kaale Kaava from Gadar 2 has crossed 1 crore views on YouTube.
As per the official Twitter handle of @ZeeMusicCompany, the track has hit 15 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release. Moreover, the ‘timeless melody’ is still trending on the first position in music category.
The makers have tried to keep the essence of the original to celebrate its legacy after 22 years. Music composer Mithoon has recreated the new version, originally composed and penned by Uttam Singh and Anand Bakshi respectively. The best part is that Mithoon has reunited OG playback singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik for the recreated version.
Here’s how netizens are reacting to this:
Watch the recreated version here:
Watch the OG version here:
In the original film, Gadar, the track in discussion had various versions within the movie. All of them had their own charm. Anyway, did you like the new song?