Udd Ja Kaale Kawaan Tere

Munh Vich Khand Paavan

Le Ja Tu Sandesa Mera

Main Sadke Jaavan!

Source: YouTube

Udja Kale Kawa from the iconic film, Gadar, is back. With Gadar 2 releasing in theatres this year, the makers have recreated the soulful track for Tara and Sakeena’s love story in the upcoming film.

Titled as Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, the new track featuring OG stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is a hit among its fans and music lovers.

Source: YouTube

So much so, that Udd Ja Kaale Kaava from Gadar 2 has crossed 1 crore views on YouTube.

As per the official Twitter handle of @ZeeMusicCompany, the track has hit 15 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release. Moreover, the ‘timeless melody’ is still trending on the first position in music category.

Ek baar phir, iss gaane ne bana liya hai sabko apna deewana! 😍#UddJaaKaaleKaava ki pyaari dhun is trending on YouTube. 🎶🫶🏻



Song is out, tune in now. https://t.co/7IrtyTLRSP#Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par🔥lagane iss Independence Day! 🇮🇳

Cinemas mein 11th August se 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/7VHgINlAuB — Zee Music Company (@ZeeMusicCompany) June 30, 2023

The makers have tried to keep the essence of the original to celebrate its legacy after 22 years. Music composer Mithoon has recreated the new version, originally composed and penned by Uttam Singh and Anand Bakshi respectively. The best part is that Mithoon has reunited OG playback singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik for the recreated version.

Here’s how netizens are reacting to this:

1 Crore views in 12 hours shows the significance of this song, best thing is that they allowed the real G's to roll on the song again. Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik kept the legacy alive.

Big ups to the team for not screwing up the originality.@ZeeMusicCompany #Gadar2 pic.twitter.com/Q2IEJG0ZZ5 — NoOne (@soupyDR3) June 29, 2023

And folks, this is how you recreate a song, without murdering the original magic.

Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava from #Gadar2 is now out.

Singers : #UditNarayan #AlkaYagnik

Original Music Composer : #UttamSingh

Recreated by : #Mithoon

Lyrics : #AnandBakshi pic.twitter.com/o17pNLy64S — Ashveer Singh (@ashveersingh06) June 29, 2023

"Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava" reminds us why Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik are viewed as legends. Their voices have an immortal allure that rises above ages. Totally enrapturing! 🌟🎶 #UddJaaKaaleKaavaGadar2 https://t.co/Cea8PYskN5… pic.twitter.com/2W1Py9Cusn — आरुषी ❤️ (@simpleaarushi) June 29, 2023

Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava is such a magical song.✨ listening this song on repeat mode. #UddJaaKaaleKaavaGadar2 https://t.co/1B98qwwpNZ pic.twitter.com/T1J001KmAq — Sandy (@Sandy291091) June 29, 2023

That's how you utilise the power of nostalgia, not by "remixing" a classic song#Gadar2https://t.co/bCZeIoIhV5 — Ajit Singh (@ajitsingh0902) June 29, 2023

Udd jaa kaale kaava song song bilkul phle wale song ka ehsaas hai 😍😍 #UddJaaKaaleKaavaGadar2 pic.twitter.com/MBxRu3XJyh — Shiyapaqueen (@Shiyapaqueen1) June 29, 2023

The magic that Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik create together is unparalleled. "Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava" is a testament to their eternal bond and incredible talent. Truly unforgettable! ❤️🎶 #UddJaaKaaleKaavaGadar2 https://t.co/CNmsRUeq4S pic.twitter.com/DVMBgIG1Gn — Sangita 🌿 (@Sangita_M779) June 29, 2023

"Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava" is a beautiful reminder of the golden era of Bollywood music. Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik's collaboration is a match made in musical heaven. Goosebumps all the way! 😌🔥 #UddJaaKaaleKaavaGadar2 https://t.co/s3KBgoFfyo pic.twitter.com/N6yhgix4XS — ❤️🐥 (@Chinki_here) June 29, 2023

Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik's voices have aged like fine wine. "Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava" is proof that true talent only gets better with time. Mesmerizing as always! 🍷🎵 #UddJaaKaaleKaavaGadar2 https://t.co/EhGNTvSD0g pic.twitter.com/lQZP8ab2EA — Anmol (@Anmolsebi) June 29, 2023

Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik are the ultimate duo when it comes to romantic songs. Their chemistry in "Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava" is simply mesmerizing. Goosebumps! 😍🔥 #UddJaaKaaleKaavaGadar2 https://t.co/ANgcha8rqW pic.twitter.com/bWLyBrGR7N — saba (@RekhaRa77078413) June 29, 2023

Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava gaane ko sunkar bachapan ki yade taja ho gai aisa lag raha h ki iss baar bhi film blockbuster hone wali hai. 🤩 #UddJaaKaaleKaavaGadar2 https://t.co/5y9hwCBzD8 pic.twitter.com/jYZJyz6Cks — Sapana Singh (@Sapanasinghj) June 29, 2023

Watch the recreated version here:

Watch the OG version here:

In the original film, Gadar, the track in discussion had various versions within the movie. All of them had their own charm. Anyway, did you like the new song?