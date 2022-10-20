As desis we’re all very familiar with the autorickshaw (or what the rest of the world annoyingly calls tuk-tuks). The 3-wheeler that has had our hearts since forever, so much so, it never occurs to us how so many western countries may find it a little strange looking.

Which is why this news of the Gwent county police getting tuk-tuks to patrol their parks and walkways is so interesting. The motorized rickshaw that we’ve all been commuting in since childhood, is now a primary choice for the UK police to patrol their neighborhood in.

Here’s how people have responded to this epic initiative by the Gwent Police. Some have made fun of the decision, whereas others have come in defense of it, and shared that a tuk-tuk is a very efficient vehicle indeed!

I'd love one so I can travel around more, I know you can't use them on motorways at least then I'd be able to be less of a prisoner of bus timetables. — Robin Taylor (At home 🏡) (@Raxor1Robin) October 14, 2022

Have ridden in these a million times in Mumbai and they’re very nippy, keep you dry, easy to park. I don’t see why not. — Lee B (@leeinengland) October 15, 2022

Are they going to deliver takeaways at the same time? — Triggergnomics (@TriggerGnometry) October 14, 2022

I like the idea. Having driven one of these mighty steeds the length of India from Jaisalmer to Kochi with @TheAdventurists, though, might I suggest an electric version? The engine of a Bajaj tuk tuk is held together by sticky tape, elastic bands and sentient air pollution. — Keith Taylor (@KeithAdamTaylor) October 14, 2022

Imagine being told get out on patrol in that for 10 hours 😭 — Richie (@1878RICHIE) October 14, 2022

For what they’ll ACTUALLY be used for it’s not a bad idea.



I’m guessing a lot of people commenting who haven’t read the article think these will be pursuit vehicles 😑 — Scott Chegg (@realscottchegg) October 14, 2022

if only the us had them, they are light, fuel efficient, slow, safe, and funny looking — Unicode (@Unicode_Real) October 14, 2022

I had many rides in Tuk-Tuks during my two trips to India and they are amazing little vehicles. — Douglas (@DadTiagol) October 15, 2022

The idea sounds very southeast Asian 🤣 — Sands Hill (@sands_hill) October 15, 2022

They’re not saying that the vehicle will be used to chase criminals, but rather to patrol the area, and for that, the tuk-tuk seems perfect.