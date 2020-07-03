As a person who grew up watching Hindi movies from the 90s, there are certain things which will never change for me. I will never not put my hand near my forehead when the song ek do teen plays.

Safe to say that's true for most of us.

Just glanced through her filmography, and realised Saroj Khan was the visual pillar upholding my entire impression of Hindi cinema as a musical medium. I remember those songs and lyrics because I could see them. Could never tell where the music ended and her moves began. — Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) July 3, 2020

And that is because of the magic of Saroj Khan. The leading choreographer for almost 2 decades, she gave Bollywood some of its most iconic moments with unforgettable hook steps. Here are some of them.

1. The iconic 'looking into the distance' step from Ek Do Teen is something people still try to imitate 32 years after it was first performed by Madhuri Dixit. No matter how many times the song is remixed or remade, this step never changes.

2. In the same league is the movement in Dhak Dhak Karne Laga; which, so many of us have tried to copy for years...and failed (well, there are certain things only Madhuri Dixit can do). But still, whenever the song plays, the step almost comes instinctively.

3. Where does one even begin with this? School events, college functions, shaadis, birthdays - tell me one place where Dola Re Dola hasn't been played, and people haven't broken into this iconic step from it?

4. For this one, you don't even need to play the song. Just mention Chane Ke Khet and this step is the first thing that pops into a Bollywood fan's head.

5. Quite bold for its time, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai and its hook step have captured the attention of not just Indians but people across the world. The song is from the movie Khalnayak (1993).

6. Sri Devi and Saroj Khan made a great team and Hawa Hawai is a testament to that. Did you catch yourself fanning with your hand? Same.

7. Hard to imagine that Sanjay Dutt would be a part of a song as iconic as Tamma Tamma from Thanedaar. But with Saroj Khan, everything was possible.

8. I remember being asked to dance on Piya Ghar Aaya by my mom, who used to be obsessed with the hook step. Safe to say, that was the case with many 90s kids.

9. Our sangeets are incomplete without a performance on Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Choodiyan Hain, and understandably so. Another Sri Devi- Saroj Khan classic.

10. Can you imagine the words Maar Dala without this step of Madhuri Dixit dragging herself on the floor? No one can.

11. Nimbooda from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which nicely captured the bubbly, slightly mischievous beauty of Aishwarya Rai. 'Nimbooda' makes your hands go like this automatically.

12. And lastly, the going round step from Ye Ishq Hai from Jab We Met. Probably not as big a classic as the ones mentioned above, but this was one her last biggest songs.

Saroj Khan's contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled. Most of the 80s and 90s classics are etched in our hearts because of the steps she lent to the words.



We truly lost a gem today but hope she keeps the rhythm alive whererever she is.