Durga Pujo is just around the corner, and just like every year, West Bengal has set up the most aesthetic pandals to worship the Goddess.

Every year, the state attracts thousands of visitors around India to celebrate Durga Pujo with utmost love and joy. Here’s a list of the most unique and captivating Durga Pujo pandals over the years.

1. Sree Bhoomi Puja Pandal

The Sree Bhoomi Sporting Club takes its creativity a notch higher every time. Last year, the club had set up a pandal based on Burj Khalifa. This year, it has established an even more exquisite pandal based on Vatican City’s St. Peter’s Basilica Church theme.

2. Ekdalia Evergreen Club

Located in Ekdalia, the Ekdalia Evergreen Club does not follow a specific theme and stays connected to the traditional roots. The club celebrates Bengali Culture and its rich heritage with utmost authenticity. It puts up the most artistic idols of Maa Durga, her children, and the asuras in the most vibrant pandal.

3. Kakurgachi Yubak Brinda

In 2021, this Durga Pujo committee decided to celebrate the now-diminished glory of Jatra, an old theatre that used to be highly popular in Bengal. The idols of Goddess Durga and her children were also decked up in accordance with the theme.

Photo by Shyam Sundar Ghosh – India Today

4. Young Boys Club

Located near Tara Chand Dutta Street, the Young Boys Club from Central Kolkata has set up a pandal on the theme of ‘Mayurpankhi Nouka’ to worship the Goddess and celebrate their 53rd year of Durga Pujo in 2022. The Club is popularly known for taking up the challenge to theme their pandal on prominent social issues every year.

5. Bagbazar Sarbojonin Durgotsav

Bagbazar Sarbojonin is the oldest public Durga Pujo pandal in West Bengal. Every year, the pandal lights up with the spectacular idol of Durga Maa, and people of different ages and ideas unite to celebrate the festival with love and togetherness.

6. Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja

Last year, this committee came up with a highly unique concept to showcase tribal life. From the pandal’s aesthetics to the dressing of Goddess Durga and her children, everything was designed to compliment indigenous life.

7. FD Block, Salt Lake

In 2021, the Salt Lake pandal seemed to come straight from history pages as the committee decided to recreate an old English castle. Doesn’t the pandal look glorious?

Photo by Shyam Sundar Ghosh – India Today

8. Bidhan Sarani Atlas Club’s Durga Pujo Pandal

Located in North Kolkata, the pandal from Bidhan Sarani Atlas Club is winning hearts for being pet-friendly. The unique pandal has replaced ‘Asurs’ with the depiction of two stray dogs sitting near the feet of Goddess Durga, praying for shelter and home.

9. Bhowanipur 75 Palli

Conceptualized on the theme of ‘Aitijhhya Beche Thakuk’ meaning ‘Let the Heritage Live,’ Bhowanipur 75 Palli is celebrating rich cultural heritage with its pandal this year. Located in South Kolkata, the committee is widely known for its artistic creativity and philanthropic work. The year 2022 marks their 58th year of Durga Pujo celebration.

10. Mudiali Club

For the 88th year, Mudiali Club is setting up a pandal on the theme of ‘Protikkha,’ which means waiting. The theme signifies the chaos of the pandemic as the City of Joy gears up to celebrate Durga Pujo after two years of Covid-19.

2019 Durga Pujo Celebrations at Mudiali Club – Wikimedia Commons

11. Bosepukur Sitala Mandir

With a tripled budget, Bosepukur Sitala Mandir explores the theme of Restoration this year. The pandal is meant to sensitize people on the need to prioritize and restore ancient temples of Bengal before they naturally deteriorate due to lack of care.

Old pandal from Bosepukur Sitala Mandir – Tripopola

12. Kolkata’s Simla Vivekananda Sporting Club’s Pandal

As the world came to a standstill in 2020, West Bengal did not let the spirit of the festival dial down. Among the many Covid-19-themed Durga Pujo pandals was the Simla Vivekananda Sporting Club’s pandal that showcased the Goddess slaying the demon king Mahishasura while protecting the baby earth at the same time.

13. Tridhara Sammilani

Tridhara Akalbodhon or Tridhara Sammilani has selected a very relevant theme for the 2022 pandal depicting our everyday life. It is called ‘Run.’ Indulge Express reports that this theme reflects the trajectory of the universe since its origin. The pandal will also have multiple stairs signifying the ups and downs of life.

Tridhara Sammilani 2018 – Durga Puja 2021

14. Samaj Sebi Sangha Durga Pujo Pandal

In 2022, Samaj Sebi Sangha is traversing back to 1946 with its pandal themed on ‘Sebiche Iswar.’ As the City of Joy opens up for celebrating the vibrant festival after the unprecedented halt of the pandemic, the pandal from Samaj Sebi Sangha is meant to recreate the old spirit of the festival when the committee began.

15. North Dinajpur’s Islampur Adarsha Sangha

During the peak year of the Coronavirus pandemic, North Dinajpur’s Islampur Adarsha Sangha came up with a moving idea to salute the Covid-19 warriors. They dressed Goddess Durga as a doctor, Lord Kartik as a sanitation worker, Lord Ganesha as a police officer, and the evil Asura as the coronavirus. The committee was widely acknowledged for its thoughtfulness and creativity.