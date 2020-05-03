When Doordarshan decided to air Ramayan again during the lockdown, even they could not have imagined the immense love that the show will garner. 

Ramayan
Source: Amar Ujala

But the show, that brought family time back again, went on to become the world's most-watched show with a viewership of 7.7 crores. 

And now people have taken to Twitter to comment on the end of the show: 

Apart from Ramayan, Doordarshan also aired Mahabharat again. 