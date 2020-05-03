When Doordarshan decided to air Ramayan again during the lockdown, even they could not have imagined the immense love that the show will garner.

But the show, that brought family time back again, went on to become the world's most-watched show with a viewership of 7.7 crores.

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/edmfMGMDj9 — DD India (@DDIndialive) April 30, 2020

And now people have taken to Twitter to comment on the end of the show:

Today is the last episode of #Ramayan. I am literally gonna cry & miss this show badly. In this lockdown, this series taught me inspirational things. SACRIFICE & LOVE ❤ No any serial can take there place Pleading.❤

जय श्री राम pic.twitter.com/KxcEYEsS6B — Dishu Chaurasia (@chaurasia_dishu) May 2, 2020

Yesterday i watch the last episode of ramayana but as ramanand sagar ji said हरी अनंत हरी कथा अनंता।

Ramayan never ends it's eternal what a masterpiece you have created and we are blessed to watch it.#RamanandSagarThankYou@arungovil12 @ChikhliaDipika जय श्री राम🙏 — Aayushi Dave (@AayushiDave1) May 3, 2020

Thank You Ramayan ❤️

Thanku Ramanand sagar ji 🙏

One last time, one last episode .Next generation will really miss watching Ramayana on DD national . Ramayana united every family members .#thankyouramayan #जय_श्री_राम pic.twitter.com/NLMLfmZ84M#जय_श्री_राम — Suresh Lodhi (@AapLodhi) May 2, 2020

Yesterday, saw the last episode of #RAMAYAN.I going to miss it very much. It was the best TV Show I ever saw......!!!!#ThankYouRamayan pic.twitter.com/neqCjsaeWN — Devansh Singh (@Devansh28715467) May 3, 2020

Last 2 episodes were so heart touching and emotional 🥺🥰 Can't thank u all enough for giving us this golden opportunity to view Ramayan again with family. Last time I watched it I was a kid. @arungovil12 You were born to play the role of Shri Ram ❤️ #ramayan — Dreamunlimited (@NuetralBee) May 3, 2020

Ramayan is an emotion. Almost everyone was crying at my home in last 2 episodes. Thank you @DDNational @PrakashJavdekar for telecasting it. And big Thank you and pranaam to @arungovil12 @LahriSunil @ChikhliaDipika ..🙏🙏🙏 — Sajan Thakur (@sajan_th) May 3, 2020

Aj Ramayan Serial ka antim episode tha. Bahut acha laga Dobara dekh ke #ThankYouRamayan and very much Thanksfull for @PrakashJavdekar Sir for Retelecasting this Serial. And last but not Least @DDNational for this.. Jai Sri Ram. And preciously thanks for Sri Krishna — Eshan srivastav BMLT (@eshan_srivastav) May 2, 2020

Last two episodes were amazing and so emotional. This Ramayan and all the Characters will always be remembered.#JayShriRam #UttarRamayanfinale pic.twitter.com/ve3xR6sI83 — Sushant Sharma (@Sushant668) May 2, 2020

Today watched last episode of ramayan

I m really gonna miss this time @LahriSunil@arungovil12#Ramayana — mannu_rapoot_ (@mannu_rajpoot_) May 2, 2020

#Ramayana The most useful thing happened to me in lockdown was watching Ramayan.Episodes ended but the memory will last forever in hearts ❣️ pic.twitter.com/u5b8AEqiUh — Ayush Maheshwari (@9522Ayush) May 2, 2020

Today's episode will be the last episode of Ramayana 💔 #RAMAYAN #RamayanOnDDNational

Le me : pic.twitter.com/4fkDYWbAar — Akash Pandit (@the_AkashPandit) May 2, 2020

Thank you @DDNational , govt of India, @PrakashJavdekar for retelecasting of Ramayan. A bit emotional while watching last episode.Those days no TV at home. This time,watched all episodes.#UttarRamayanfinale pic.twitter.com/4CaYCvJx8b — SUB (@ShubhakantB) May 2, 2020

Last episodes of Shri Sita-Ram and lov kush#LastDayOfRamayan #RAMAYAN all of watch this🙏🏼☺️ https://t.co/ruk01g51ls — Bharat Kumar Ranjan (@Bharat_Fighter) May 2, 2020

Once again mesmerized by Ramanand Sagarji's, Ramayan and Uttar Ramayan.

Last two episodes seems to be unforgettable.@DDNational @PrakashJavdekar

#covid19#memories forever# — Tanmay Kothari (@TanmayK92230861) May 1, 2020

Today is the last episode of Uttar Ramayan which is almost completed Thanks to all actors who have played all the role special thanks to @arungovil12 sir for giving us the right path and also @ChikhliaDipika mam for the role of Sita.

Thank you #Uttarramayanfinale #JaiShreeRam — Deepak Khichi (@DeepakKhichi9) May 2, 2020

#ThankYouRamayan so much for making our lockdown memorable and for a beautiful family time. pic.twitter.com/TGpe9wc2Uc — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) May 2, 2020

Ramayana made lockdown easy and gave information about past among youths #ThankYouRamayan pic.twitter.com/gvfJ9x7JCd — Deepak Garg (@deepak_laxmingr) May 2, 2020

Ramayan has been made so many times but none of them can come close to Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

There is something special about this masterpiece which makes it the greatest show in the history of world television.#ThankYouRamayan pic.twitter.com/ezntorF1EU — Pritish Thakare (@iPritishThakare) May 2, 2020

I can't thank it enough. This serial is the main reason why I'm deeply connected to my ideology. Re-telecast of this serial is the best thing that happened in the lockdown. Thank you Cast, Thank you Ramanand Sagar and Thank You Doordarshan 🙏#ThankYouRamayan — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) May 2, 2020

Apart from Ramayan, Doordarshan also aired Mahabharat again.