Discussing movies is fun, but it can easily turn into a sensitive debate. Imagine someone pointing out flaws in your favourite movie – doesn’t sound all that fun, does it? Of course, most opinions around art and cinema are subjective, but it still hurts when we’re made to remove our rosy glasses.

A Twitter user, Sakshi Jain, started a thread for unpopular opinions on very popular movies. Clearly, Twitter has a lot to say. You’ll either agree, or would want to find these people and argue till they give in. There is nothing in between.

An opinion about popular movies that can put you in this situation👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/pemEdIbXsy — Sakshi Jain • Content Strategist (@thecontentedge) April 24, 2023

Take a look:

1. Tiger bhai FTW.

OUCHHH — Sakshi Jain • Content Strategist (@thecontentedge) April 24, 2023

2. It’s not easy being an SRK fan.

Nooooo😭😭 — Sakshi Jain • Content Strategist (@thecontentedge) April 24, 2023

3. This is going to hurt too many people.

The soundtrack bro, it's beautiful — ekwani 👁️ (@ekwanii) April 25, 2023

4. I’m just scared for this person.

RRR was not a Oscar-worthy movie and we had better songs than Natu Natu last year.. — Mr. Phukan (@Moni_opinion) April 26, 2023

5. Someone watched the wrong Kabir Singh.

Kabir Singh is one of the best movie of Indian Cinema, it teaches us that in anger u lose everything nd intoxication is not a solution of any problem, we should be loyal with our profession, Kabir also got Preeti's support only when he was completely reformed. https://t.co/JWLlymcsXV — 🕸️ (@iparadoxAman_) April 26, 2023

6. Just, no.

Marvel ruined its franchise for “women empowerment” https://t.co/vHcx2bHL1K — Ubaid 🇵🇸 (@FfsMazin) April 26, 2023

7. Shhh! (I know, right?)

ADVERTISEMENT KGF films are just extended tik tok reels. Every scene elevated with loud bgm even though nothing interesting is happening in the plot.



KGF is the equivalent of people in debates who think screaming is gonna make their arguments have more depth.

Lound ≠ better — Hindi Cinephile (@HelloSt82892395) April 25, 2023

8. There are some opinions you’d be too scared of agreeing with.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali films are just extravagant set pieces — AnuragKetchup (@anuragkechup) April 24, 2023

9. And THIS…

Would have walked out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali/ SRK's Devdas if one hadn't gone with friends. Overwrought, overacted, over stylised…didn't feel for the characters at all.



Only exception was Madhuri who besides the dances DID make you feel for her. — Devina Mehra (@devinamehra) April 25, 2023

10. True story.

PUSHPA is not a great film nor a classic it just has catchy songs& that film is wrong at so many levels!!

Watch Julayi if you want to appreciate Allu Arjun not pushpa!! https://t.co/tb0sUxv1hh — ewww! (@notjaanvi) April 25, 2023

These threads are too scary to be out there.