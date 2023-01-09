Now that we’ve deep-dived into 2023, it’s time to plan our watch list, given the exciting content Bollywood has added to our TDLs this year. Here are the Bollywood films we can’t wait to watch this year.

1. Pathaan

ADVERTISEMENT Pathaan teaser – YouTube

After four long years, Bollywood’s Badshah, SRK, is all set to grace the silver screen with Pathaan. The saga entails a furious son’s avenging his parent’s mysterious death amidst enormous social chaos. The film hits the theatres on 25th January. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia, and others. We will also get to see Salman Khan making a cameo appearance.

Read more: Check Out The 1st Look From ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’, The 2nd Song From ‘Pathaan’

2. Adipurush

Adipurush trailer – YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT After the enormous controversy surrounding the film’s VFX, Adiprush finally hits the theatres on 12th January. The mythological movie is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana. Shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously, the film will feature Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh.

3. Kuttey

Kuttey trailer – YouTube

A blockbuster star cast has assembled as three stray gangs in the hunt of a van full of cash. While the goal is set, life is at stake in this adventurous action-comedy-crime-thriller film, all set to release on 13th January. The film cast includes Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen, Radhika Madan, Arjun Kapoor, and Shardul Bharadwaj.

4. Mission Majnu

ADVERTISEMENT Mission Majnu official teaser – YouTube

Featuring Sidharth Malhotra as an undercover RAW agent, Mission Majnu is an untold story of an Indian spy who undertook a perilous mission to expose Pakistan’s nuclear weapon program against India in the 1970s. The film drops on Netflix on the 20th of January.

5. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Featuring Bollywood’s most popular actors, Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh, in the lead roles, the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, is scheduled to release on 28th April. According to the reports, the romantic movie is around Rocky, heir to a wealthy enterprise, and Rani, a regular middle-class girl. The duo falls in love, but like many love affairs in India, their parents are unhappy with their union. The film will also feature Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

6. Animal

Animal announcement video – YouTube

Set to release on 11 August, IMDb mentions Animal as a Bollywood gangster drama film that will showcase tumultuous relationships between characters. Finally, the protagonist becomes an ‘animal’ in nature. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Bobby Deol alongside Ranbir Kapoor. You may have seen the Kapoor’s first looks from the film, and he already looks compelling AF.

7. The Archies

The Archies cast announcement – YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT Adaptation of the Archies Comics series, The Archies, will release this year on the OTT platform Netflix. While the film’s release date is still a secret, it has been buzzing ever since its cast announcement. Apparently, we’re all set to see some much-anticipated debuts from Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda in the film.

8. Jawan

Jawan title announcement – YouTube

That’s right! After a four-year hiatus, SRK has promised to keep his fans super entertained this year. Jawan will hit the theatres on 2nd June. It is an action thriller film which will feature SRK in a double role. We will also see Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in the film, while Deepika Padukone will make a cameo appearance.

9. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

ADVERTISEMENT Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar title announcement – YouTube

Missing Ranbir Kapoor in his classic rom-com avatar? Not just with Animal, the actor will be making another appearance on the silver screen this year alongside Shradha Kapoor in a romantic comedy titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film will release on 8th March.

10. Satyaprem Ki Katha

The musical romantic drama film Satyaprem Ki Katha will release on 29th June 2023. It stars Kiara Advani and Kartik Aryan in lead roles with Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, and Ritu Shivpuri.

11. Chakda ‘Xpress

Chakda ‘Xpress official announcement – YouTube

Inspired by the life of Jhulan Goswami, former captain of India’s women’s cricket team, Chakda ‘Xpress will release on Netflix this year with Anushka Sharma depicting the role of the legendary icon who changed the fate of Indian cricket for women. A compelling journey of an incredible woman who rose amidst the misogynistic discourse against women sportspersons and made her dream comes true surely makes it to my watchlist this year. WITHOUT A DOUBT.

Read more: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Jhulan Goswami, Who Inspired Chakda ‘Xpress

12. Dunki

ADVERTISEMENT Dunki title announcement – YouTube

We can easily consider Dunki one of the most anticipated films of 2023, given it’s backed by a banger partnership between SRK & Rajkumar Hirani, the mastermind behind films like 3 Idiots, Sanju, and Munna Bhai franchise. The film will depict the Indians obsessively taking the illegal route via ‘donkey flights’ to immigrate to countries like USA and Canada. The film will release on 22 December.

Which film are you most excited to see this year?