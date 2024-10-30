If you thought the energy at Diljit Dosanjh’s full-house Delhi show was unbeatable, get ready because India’s concert season has just begun! With Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Maroon 5, and more global stars on the way, the country’s about to turn into one massive music festival.

From iconic pop beats to electrifying rock anthems, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about these unmissable gigs, from dates and venues to ticket prices.

1. Coldplay – “Music of the Spheres” Tour

cashhe

If you’ve been humming “Fix You” since 2005, this one’s for you! Coldplay’s back, and they’re ready to shine like stars. Catch Chris Martin and the band at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, for a two-night musical ride on January 18-19, 2025. From “Yellow” to their latest hits, the setlist is bound to be a banger. Ticket prices? They range from Rs 2,500 to a whopping Rs 35,000. And if you’re quick, grab the limited Infinity Tickets at Rs 2,000.

2. Dua Lipa – Zomato Feeding India Concert

ht

Dua Lipa fans, it’s time to get physical (but not like that!). The pop queen will be performing at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai on November 30, 2024. Her tickets, starting at Rs 4,999, sold out in a flash. If you snagged one, congrats, you’re officially the envy of everyone who missed out.

3. Lollapalooza India 2025

times now

Third time’s the charm, and Lolla is back with a line-up that’s every fangirl’s dream. This time, they’re bringing Shawn Mendes, Green Day, and more for an unforgettable experience. Set for March 8-9, 2025, at Mahalakshmi Race Course, Mumbai, tickets start from Rs 5,999 and go all the way up to Rs 47,999 for that VIP experience.

4. K-Town Festival – The K-Pop Wave

curly tales

For all the K-pop stans out there, the K-Town Festival will be your stage to scream. Featuring EXO’s Chen and GOT7’s BamBam, it’s happening at NESCO, Mumbai, on December 14, 2024. Tickets start at Rs 5,000; get ready to dive into a world of catchy beats and fan chants.

5. Sunburn Goa 2024

travel and leisure asia

What’s December without Sunburn? Goa’s signature EDM fest is back from December 28-30, 2024, with headliners like Peggy Gou and Alesso ready to pump up the vibes. Tickets range from Rs 4,000 to Rs 12,000, with premium packages available if you’re feeling fancy.

6. Boris Brejcha – Techno Vibes

bollywood hungama

For all the techno heads, Boris Brejcha’s minimal beats are headed your way. He’s performing in Delhi on December 7, 2024, and Mumbai on December 8, 2024. Tickets start at Rs 4,500 for this one, so brace yourself for an audio-visual experience like no other.

7. Cigarettes After Sex – Dreamy Tunes

ht

Dream-pop fans, rejoice! Cigarettes After Sex will be here for some cozy vibes in early 2025. They’ll be hitting Delhi on January 24, Mumbai on January 25, and Bengaluru on January 28. Tickets start at Rs 3,000 for this atmospheric show that’ll give you all the feels.

8. Maroon 5 – India Debut

India today

Yep, you read that right. Maroon 5 is finally coming to India! Catch Adam Levine and his crew at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on December 3, 2024. Tickets go live on November 8 for general buyers, with a pre-sale on November 6 for the early birds.

India is all set to become a music lover’s paradise, so if you haven’t got your tickets yet, it’s time to act fast. From pop queens to rock icons, this concert season has it all. Ready to have your favorite anthems come alive? Let’s make this concert season one to remember.