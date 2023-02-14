Well, there are two kinds of people – one, who loves celebrating valentine’s week and the other, who can’t even stand the thought of this week. And, if you have landed on this article, there’s a higher chance that you belong to the latter category.

DON’T LIE!

While some netizens are frustrated being single this year, a bunch of others are celebrating their singledom through memes. And, we have compiled the best ones for you.

So, sit back and scroll down!

happy valentines day.pic.twitter.com/YuS0Ds72jA — out of context shah rukh khan in movies (@oocsrkmvs) February 14, 2023

me when i walk past the valentine’s day aisle: pic.twitter.com/Yojp3X49bC — PYPER🫐 (@badbbyaera) February 13, 2023

Valentines Day is like a 20-20 match, nobody cares for the 'Singles' !!! #ValentinesDay — Memes of WasseyPur (@MemesofBollywo1) February 14, 2023

“7 Janm tak saath rahenge” on #ValentinesDay though one cannot take multiple birthday as a human🤷🏻‍♂️#ValentinesDay2023 pic.twitter.com/M1FukAAFOx — Jain_knowledge_memes (@jain_memes) February 14, 2023

me this valentine’s day bc i love me pic.twitter.com/8eh0nyr4zg — ♱ (@bIondecity) February 13, 2023

These memes are sure hilarious!