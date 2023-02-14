Well, there are two kinds of people – one, who loves celebrating valentine’s week and the other, who can’t even stand the thought of this week. And, if you have landed on this article, there’s a higher chance that you belong to the latter category.
DON’T LIE!
While some netizens are frustrated being single this year, a bunch of others are celebrating their singledom through memes. And, we have compiled the best ones for you.
So, sit back and scroll down!
These memes are sure hilarious!
