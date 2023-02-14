Isn’t it amazing to have someone by your side who loves and adores you? To have all those mushy conversations and even the ones that give you hiccups. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, we’re reminded of all those unrealistic love standards Bollywood has set for us and how each one of us is rooting for a love like that. But what do Bollywood celebs have to say about all this? Let’s find out.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

What better way to know about romance than from the king of romance itself? SRK rightly defined love for us and said:

Three things: Respect, respect, and respect. I really believe that. Some of my women friends, whom I have known for years, find me too formal at times. But there is no romance and love without respect. Respect means equality, and I don’t mean the social media’s #equality. To me, equality is letting you know how weak I am, equality is asking you, can you take care of me? This is what I’ve done with my wife, and my women friends because I genuinely love them.

2. Katrina Kaif

Katrina had an interesting take on relationships, she pointed out how an individual puts their worth in the love or attention they're getting from their partner.

When neither of you needs the other when there’s no great dependency on the other person. There’s just admiration, there’s respect, there’s companionship and there’s a space of ease between you. The most important thing, I think, I believe now is that you have to maintain your sense of individuality and you have to still have your sense of who you are. Apart from your partner and that’s, I mean, that’s for me that’s what I believe now.

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika gave us a few important elements that run a smooth relationship and how being truly oneself always helps in the long run.

It has to have friendship, companionship, trust, and communication and I think, while I’ve completed 15 years in the film industry, I think we (Ranveer Singh and I) will complete 10 years together. To be able to just be ourselves, just completely with my flaws, my mistakes, my pluses. To know that I can truly be myself without being judged. I think those are the values that I really hold onto very, very dearly.

4. Sushmita Sen

Among the many beautiful thoughts, Sushmita has shared with us this one about love above respect is just perfect.

Respect means everything to me. I put that above love any day. Because love is something you feel with great intensity, and you fall out with the same intensity. There is the movie business and books that take you on a journey of very unrealistic love, where there are no responsibilities and problems.

5. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer believes in the mantra of learning from the partner and taking the good qualities from them. We kinda love this tip!

I can’t do what she/he does, try to learn from the good the other has to offer. I love everything that I do, and I love my job, but I am working towards maintaining a balance. When you talk about efficient time management, I am closely following the footsteps of my very beautiful wife.

6. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka is a successful global star and has garnered a lot of love and affection from people. She once talked about what makes her relationship work with hubby Nick Jonas and it seems perfect.

Truly this is what worked for me, he has to be someone who respects you. By that, I don’t mean make coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life. Who respects that if his work is important, so is yours? Or if he makes choices that are important to him, so is your opinion. That’s respect, and that’s incredible to have.

7. Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditya’s take on love and relationship is about freedom and doing something you like with your boo. Here’s what he said:

Give space to each other and keep in mind your partner’s likes and dislikes. Do something that your partner loves. Don’t impose too many restrictions and give them their freedom. Well, I feel accepting them is the way they help you maintain a healthy relationship.

8. Vicky Kaushal

According to Vicky, one should be a good listener. He once expressed his emotions about love- the more you give, the more you get. There's nothing like too much love.

Expose your weakness, not just your strengths. Just show her your real self and I think that should do. It looks like a lot of giggles, a lot of smiles, a lot of long walks over some pizza.

9. Siddharth Malhotra

While we still can’t get over Sid-Kiara’s absolutely romantic pics, this old advice from Sid is a good tip for all the guys out there.

Laughter always works, compliments work…so does being honest. Girls like it when you chase them. They like compliments. They like it when you use various means to get their attention.

10. Kiara Advani

Kiara believes in old-school romance kinda love and she calls herself a hopeless romantic.

I love to be in love. I feel like the world is a happier place when people are in love. A relationship is between two people; it is not a community project. If I’m in a relationship with somebody, then whatever anybody else has to say is not my problem.

Well, those are some really cool tips!