Cameos are similar to the surprise freebies found inside crisp bags. It may not be much, but it is enough to pique one's interest. When it comes to cameo appearances in Bollywood movies, Anurag Kashyap's projects are likely to take the lead.

Not only has the director acted in a few films, but he has also cast other directors from the industry in brief roles. A Twitter user pointed out a fascinating fact that Kashyap featured four aspiring Bollywood directors in his film Dev D.

These noted filmmakers appeared in various scenes in the film starring Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, and Mahie Gill. These filmmakers, who were not well-known at the time, went on to create some significant works later on.

Vasan Balan directed his debut film Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota and co-wrote Raman Raghav 2.0 with Anurag Kahsyap.

Bala appeared in numerous other films by Kashyap, in addition to Dev D.

Shlok Sharma, who worked as an assistant director on Anurag Kashyap's films No Smoking and Bombay Talkies, went on to direct Haraamkhor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi.

Vikas Bahl, a well-known director in the Hindi cinema industry, went on to make films such as Queen and Super 30.

Lastly, Anubhuti Kashyap, who has worked as an assistant director on films such as Gangs of Wasseypur and Dev D, is preparing to release Doctor G in 2022, which will star Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shefali Shah.

If you recall any cameos that people may have overlooked, let us know in the comment section below.