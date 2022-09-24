Durga Pujo is just around the corner, and West Bengal is all set to celebrate its favourite festival with utmost love and joy.
Each year, the city of Kolkata draws devotees around India towards its captivating pandals to celebrate the festival. Known for creating the most aesthetic Durga Pujo pandals, Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club has designed Vatican City’s St. Peters Basilica Church themed pandal to worship the Goddess this year.
The sporting club completes its Golden Jubilee this year. Reportedly, it took the hard work of over 100 artisans in 60 days to finish the aesthetic pandal.
Twitter is in absolute awe of the unbelievable pandal. Here’s how people reacted to it.
Are you visiting this exceedingly beautiful pandal this year?
Top picks for you