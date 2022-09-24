Durga Pujo is just around the corner, and West Bengal is all set to celebrate its favourite festival with utmost love and joy.

Each year, the city of Kolkata draws devotees around India towards its captivating pandals to celebrate the festival. Known for creating the most aesthetic Durga Pujo pandals, Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club has designed Vatican City’s St. Peters Basilica Church themed pandal to worship the Goddess this year.

The sporting club completes its Golden Jubilee this year. Reportedly, it took the hard work of over 100 artisans in 60 days to finish the aesthetic pandal.

Twitter is in absolute awe of the unbelievable pandal. Here’s how people reacted to it.

I love that #DurgaPuja has always been about multiculturalism; about inclusivity, creativity, connecting, celebrating, love, food and fun. That's what it has always meant to me all my life. It's never been so much about religion and rituals. It's about coming together of people. https://t.co/5hGP9X3oDW — Priyata Brajabasi (@PriyataB) September 23, 2022

This is a masterpiece imo. The artwork and inner decoration looks fantastic. And this is why Durga Puja is among the greatest festivals because it can embrace cultures from different regions. People who celebrate don't get triggered and happily share joy. https://t.co/ysqDBEekkU — Shawmava Mukherjee (@IndiCoder18) September 23, 2022

Need to go to Kalkatta during Pujo (but that would mean missing Amdavad's navratri 😭) https://t.co/iRIQLW9HEm — mutthu soup lover 🏏🦅 (@spicydabeli) September 23, 2022

Man this is so beautiful 🥺 https://t.co/AFmCk62dSr — R🕊️🧊 (@_tachycardiac) September 23, 2022

Finally that time of year has arrived, when some people going to get very mad and some going to eat egg rolls and fish fries while enjoying Vatican City, pujo pandal. https://t.co/4MxwJGDflU — ▵ (@iSamirRoy) September 23, 2022

On a serious note, if we see this realistically.. honestly, it is something to be proud of. It tells that it is Maa who is lives in Vatican City as well and symbolically reiterates the oneness of god. https://t.co/hQznsXE1Zr — Prakash (@Prakash1049) September 23, 2022

Bangali doesn’t discriminate. Pujo is for everyone. Come celebrate with us our Biggest Festival. All welcome to do Pandal Hopping, eat delicious food items, and of course flirt just a little bit. Maa Ashche🙏 #DurgaPuja4All https://t.co/i3RBnHxqZA — Shekhar (@Congibwoy) September 23, 2022

Shree bhumi never fails to impress by their unique ness every year 👌👌👌👌 https://t.co/DMC0krzBqP — Deba 👑 #RamSetu🚩 (@KhiladiEra9) September 23, 2022

This is the beauty of Durga Puja in Bengal.

Not surprised to see the outrage of some people though🌚 https://t.co/5RJxPatBRz — 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐚 (@Barso_re_megha) September 24, 2022

durga puja pandals in bengal have been a way to express creative art since ages. last year the same club had burj khalifa as pandal.

makes me laugh seeing ppl outrage over this and frankly we calcuttans don’t give a fuck about it lol. https://t.co/3626xJ4wMC — RiderOnTheStorm (@swatieyz) September 23, 2022

The Durga Puja pandals at Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club have always been grand. Last year they had Burj Khalifa themed pandal. On its 50th year they have themed it about St Peters Basilica (Vatican City). The craftsmanship & detailing looks so beautiful. Kudos to the artisans. https://t.co/KOt9KeM9mT — Ansuman Rath 🇮🇳 (@_AnsumanRath) September 23, 2022

This is so beautiful, absolutely stunning ❤️ https://t.co/UzG8z6assP — Sanghamitra (@mitraphoenix) September 23, 2022

Are you visiting this exceedingly beautiful pandal this year?