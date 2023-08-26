There are some actors who have a niche and can kill the part whenever there’s a requirement to play a certain kind of role they are known for. Then, there are actors who can play anything and BEcome anyone. Today, we’re looking at just that. We picked 31 great actors from the film industry and put two contrasting personalities they have played over the years side by side, and the resulting outcome screams versatility.
Simply put, here are 31 most versatile actors from the film industry. Take a look:
1. Vidya Balan
In Bhool Bhulaiyaa and The Dirty Picture
2. Tabu
In Drishyam and The Namesake
3. Shah Rukh Khan
In My Name Is Khan and Pathaan
4. Rani Mukerji
In Black and Mardaani
5. Rajkummar Rao
In Stree and Trapped
6. Priyanka Chopra
In Fashion and Barfi
7. Manoj Bajpayee
In Gangs of Wasseypur and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
8. Shefali Shah
In Delhi Crime and Gandhi, My Father
9. Ayushmann Khurrana
In Andhadhun and Dream Girl
10. Alia Bhatt
In Highway and Gangubai Kathiawadi
11. Konkona Sen Sharma
In Lipstick Under My Burkha and Wake Up Sid
12. Ranveer Singh
In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Padmaavat
13. Huma Qureshi
In Tarla and Gangs of Wasseypur
14. Vicky Kaushal
In Sardar Udham and Masaan
15. Ratna Pathak
In Lipstick Under My Burkha and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai
16. Late Irrfan Khan
In Maqbool and The Lunchbox
17. Shabana Azmi
In Masoom and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.
18. Aamir Khan
In PK and Dangal
19. Radhika Apte
In Parched and Lust Stories
20. Deepika Padukone
In Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Piku
21. Jim Sarbh
In Rocket Boys and Padmaavat
22. Aditi Rao Hydari
In Taj: Divided by Blood and Jubilee
23. Ranbir Kapoor
In Sanju and Rockstar
24. Taapsee Pannu
In Thappad and Naam Shabana
25. Pankaj Tripathi
In Gangs of Wasseypur and OMG 2
26. Supriya Pathak
In Khichdi and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
27. Hrithik Roshan
In Guzaarish and Vikram Vedha
28. Shweta Tripathi
In Mirzapur and Masaan
29. Shahid Kapoor
In Jab We Met and Haider
30. Nawazuddin Siddiqui
In Manjhi – The Mountain Man and Manto
31. Vijay Varma
In Darlings and Kaalkoot
This makes me wanna explore the filmography of each artist. I am sure there’s a lot of gems we haven’t even explored yet.
Besides, we are sure you’d have your set of names to add. But who is your favourite from the list?