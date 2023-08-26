There are some actors who have a niche and can kill the part whenever there’s a requirement to play a certain kind of role they are known for. Then, there are actors who can play anything and BEcome anyone. Today, we’re looking at just that. We picked 31 great actors from the film industry and put two contrasting personalities they have played over the years side by side, and the resulting outcome screams versatility.

most versatile actors in film industry list
Simply put, here are 31 most versatile actors from the film industry. Take a look:

1. Vidya Balan

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa and The Dirty Picture

most versatile actors in film industry Vidya Balan

2. Tabu

In Drishyam and The Namesake

most versatile actors in film industry Tabu

3. Shah Rukh Khan

In My Name Is Khan and Pathaan

Bollywood most versatile actors Shah Rukh Khan SRK

4. Rani Mukerji

In Black and Mardaani

most versatile actors in film industry rani mukerji bollywood

5. Rajkummar Rao

In Stree and Trapped

most versatile actors in film industry rajkummar rao

6. Priyanka Chopra

In Fashion and Barfi

most versatile actors in film industry priyanka chopra

7. Manoj Bajpayee

In Gangs of Wasseypur and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

most versatile actors in film industry manoj bajpayee

8. Shefali Shah

In Delhi Crime and Gandhi, My Father

most versatile actors in film industry Shefali Shah

9. Ayushmann Khurrana

In Andhadhun and Dream Girl

most versatile actors in film industry ayushmann khurrana

10. Alia Bhatt

In Highway and Gangubai Kathiawadi

most versatile actors in film industry bollywood alia bhatt

11. Konkona Sen Sharma

In Lipstick Under My Burkha and Wake Up Sid

most versatile actors in film industry konkona sen sharma

12. Ranveer Singh

In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Padmaavat

most versatile actors in hindi film industry ranveer singh

13. Huma Qureshi

In Tarla and Gangs of Wasseypur

most versatile actors in film industry huma qureshi

14. Vicky Kaushal

In Sardar Udham and Masaan

most versatile actors in film industry vicky kaushal

15. Ratna Pathak

In Lipstick Under My Burkha and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

most versatile actors ratna pathak

16. Late Irrfan Khan

In Maqbool and The Lunchbox

most versatile actors irrfan khan

17. Shabana Azmi

In Masoom and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

most versatile actors Shabana Azmi

18. Aamir Khan

In PK and Dangal

most versatile actors bollywood aamir khan

19. Radhika Apte

In Parched and Lust Stories

most versatile actors Radhika Apte

20. Deepika Padukone

In Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Piku

most versatile actors in bollywood deepika padukone

21. Jim Sarbh

In Rocket Boys and Padmaavat

most versatile actors jim sarbh

22. Aditi Rao Hydari

In Taj: Divided by Blood and Jubilee

most versatile actors Aditi Rao Hydari

23. Ranbir Kapoor

In Sanju and Rockstar

bollywood versatile actors Ranbir Kapoor

24. Taapsee Pannu

In Thappad and Naam Shabana

versatile actors Taapsee Pannu

25. Pankaj Tripathi

In Gangs of Wasseypur and OMG 2

versatile actors in bollywood Pankaj Tripathi

26. Supriya Pathak

In Khichdi and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

versatile actors in bollywood Supriya Pathak

27. Hrithik Roshan

In Guzaarish and Vikram Vedha

actors who are versatile hrithik roshan

28. Shweta Tripathi

In Mirzapur and Masaan

versatile actors Shweta Tripathi

29. Shahid Kapoor

In Jab We Met and Haider

versatile actors shahid kapoor

30. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

In Manjhi – The Mountain Man and Manto

most versatile bollywood actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui

31. Vijay Varma

In Darlings and Kaalkoot

most versatile bollywood actors vijay varma

This makes me wanna explore the filmography of each artist. I am sure there’s a lot of gems we haven’t even explored yet.

Besides, we are sure you’d have your set of names to add. But who is your favourite from the list?