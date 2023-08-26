There are some actors who have a niche and can kill the part whenever there’s a requirement to play a certain kind of role they are known for. Then, there are actors who can play anything and BEcome anyone. Today, we’re looking at just that. We picked 31 great actors from the film industry and put two contrasting personalities they have played over the years side by side, and the resulting outcome screams versatility.

Simply put, here are 31 most versatile actors from the film industry. Take a look:

1. Vidya Balan

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa and The Dirty Picture

2. Tabu

In Drishyam and The Namesake

3. Shah Rukh Khan

ADVERTISEMENT

In My Name Is Khan and Pathaan

4. Rani Mukerji

In Black and Mardaani

5. Rajkummar Rao

ADVERTISEMENT

In Stree and Trapped

6. Priyanka Chopra

In Fashion and Barfi

7. Manoj Bajpayee

ADVERTISEMENT

In Gangs of Wasseypur and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

8. Shefali Shah

In Delhi Crime and Gandhi, My Father

9. Ayushmann Khurrana

ADVERTISEMENT

In Andhadhun and Dream Girl

10. Alia Bhatt

In Highway and Gangubai Kathiawadi

11. Konkona Sen Sharma

ADVERTISEMENT

In Lipstick Under My Burkha and Wake Up Sid

12. Ranveer Singh

In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Padmaavat

13. Huma Qureshi

ADVERTISEMENT

In Tarla and Gangs of Wasseypur

14. Vicky Kaushal

In Sardar Udham and Masaan

15. Ratna Pathak

ADVERTISEMENT

In Lipstick Under My Burkha and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

16. Late Irrfan Khan In Maqbool and The Lunchbox

17. Shabana Azmi

In Masoom and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

18. Aamir Khan

ADVERTISEMENT

In PK and Dangal

19. Radhika Apte

In Parched and Lust Stories

20. Deepika Padukone

ADVERTISEMENT

In Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Piku

21. Jim Sarbh In Rocket Boys and Padmaavat

22. Aditi Rao Hydari

In Taj: Divided by Blood and Jubilee

23. Ranbir Kapoor

ADVERTISEMENT

In Sanju and Rockstar

24. Taapsee Pannu

In Thappad and Naam Shabana

25. Pankaj Tripathi

ADVERTISEMENT

In Gangs of Wasseypur and OMG 2

26. Supriya Pathak

In Khichdi and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

27. Hrithik Roshan

ADVERTISEMENT

In Guzaarish and Vikram Vedha

28. Shweta Tripathi

In Mirzapur and Masaan

29. Shahid Kapoor

ADVERTISEMENT

In Jab We Met and Haider

30. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

In Manjhi – The Mountain Man and Manto

31. Vijay Varma

ADVERTISEMENT

In Darlings and Kaalkoot

This makes me wanna explore the filmography of each artist. I am sure there’s a lot of gems we haven’t even explored yet.

Besides, we are sure you’d have your set of names to add. But who is your favourite from the list?