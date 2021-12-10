Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are officially married! The couple, who has apparently been dating for about two years now, tied the knot in a lavish affair yesterday at the 700-year-old fort.

No points for guessing, the entire social media cheered up as soon as the actors shared pictures on their social media handles, resulting in them going viral within a couple of minutes.

Right after the newlyweds shared pictures of their dreamy wedding, the hashtags #VicKatWedding and #VickyKaushal started trending on Twitter instantly. Their beautiful pictures broke the internet as fans started flooding the comments section with their heart-warming messages and good wishes.

Vicky Kaushal, who looked dapper in an ivory silk sherwani, posted a series of pictures from their wedding along with a beautiful caption. The post garnered over one million likes within twenty minutes.

A number of tinsel town celebrities like Neena Gupta, Vikrant Massey, Richa Chadha, Harrdy Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Tiger Shroff and Sara Ali Khan dropped their good wishes for the couple on the post.

You can see the post here:

Katrina Kaif's wedding pictures have already surpassed Deepika Padukone's (6.4m) in terms of likes and now is the most liked picture of a Bollywood celebrity ever. Currently, Katrina Kaif’s post stands at 8,775,832 likes and Vicky Kaushal’s post stands at 5,872,417 likes.



Note: All the images are taken from Vicky Kaushal’s official handle.