Anushka Sharma welcomed her daughter last year, Sonam Kapoor gave birth to her adorable baby boy a couple of days back, and Alia Bhatt is all set to welcome her baby in a couple of months. With Bollywood high on 'baby fever', we wonder what these celebs themselves looked like as kids. So, here are some of our favourite celebs and their adorable baby pictures, which will surely make your day.
1. Alia Bhatt
2. Ranbir Kapoor
3. Anushka Sharma
4. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
5. Deepika Padukone
6. Ranveer Singh
7. Vicky Kaushal
8. Katrina Kaif
9. Arjun Kapoor
10. Salman Khan
Just a few years ago :) pic.twitter.com/5cHhUCuXGL— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 4, 2017
11. Shah Rukh Khan
12. Hrithik Roshan
13. Abhishek Bachchan
14. Kareena Kapoor Khan
15. Sara Ali Khan
16. Aamir Khan
17. Sidharth Malhotra
18. Kiara Advani
19. Shahid Kapoor
Don't they look like a bundle of joy?
