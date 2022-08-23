Anushka Sharma welcomed her daughter last year, Sonam Kapoor gave birth to her adorable baby boy a couple of days back, and Alia Bhatt is all set to welcome her baby in a couple of months. With Bollywood high on 'baby fever', we wonder what these celebs themselves looked like as kids. So, here are some of our favourite celebs and their adorable baby pictures, which will surely make your day.

1. Alia Bhatt

2. Ranbir Kapoor

3. Anushka Sharma

4. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

5. Deepika Padukone

6. Ranveer Singh

7. Vicky Kaushal

8. Katrina Kaif

9. Arjun Kapoor

10. Salman Khan

Just a few years ago :) pic.twitter.com/5cHhUCuXGL — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 4, 2017

11. Shah Rukh Khan

12. Hrithik Roshan

13. Abhishek Bachchan

14. Kareena Kapoor Khan

15. Sara Ali Khan

16. Aamir Khan

17. Sidharth Malhotra

18. Kiara Advani

19. Shahid Kapoor

Don't they look like a bundle of joy?

