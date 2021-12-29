If you've gotten the chance to watch Kabir Khan's 83, then we're sure you caught on to the stellar performances given by the film's entire cast. 83 is earning praises for its on point casting and how it brought the legendary cricket team that won India's first world cup alive.

But did you know that Vicky Kaushal could have played the role of Mohinder Amarnath, in the film? Kaushal has always given us great performances and his recent work in Sardar Udham is definitely a class apart. It seems like the actor is continuously leveling up. He always does justice to the roles he commits to. So, it's interesting to hear news about him auditioning for potential roles.

Like how, reportedly, the celeb had auditioned for the role of Mohinder Amarnath in 83. And now, we low-key can't stop thinking about how he would have carried it out. But of course, eventually the role was played out by Saqib Saleem, who did a commendable job as Amarnath, himself.

Vicky Kaushal currently has multiple projects lined up, and we cannot wait to see the actor in each of them. Some of those films are Sam Bahadur, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Govinda Mera Naam, The Great Indian Family and Takht.

Looking forward to seeing him in movies in 2022!