With all the wedding rumours in the air, this duo has been making headlines for quite some time now. While some reports suggested that the couple is planning to tie the knot next month, it is now being said that they had a hush-hush roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan and actor Mini Mathur’s residence.

As per the reports, the couple had a private ceremony in the presence of immediate family members apart from the hosts. While Katrina Kaif’s mother Suzanne Turquoette and sister Isabelle Kaif were reportedly at the ceremony from her side, Vicky Kaushal’s parents Veena and Sham Kaushal along with his brother Sunny Kaushal were present in the ceremony.

Talking about the close-knit affair, a close friend of the couple revealed that:

It was a beautiful roka. There were lights and decorations and Katrina looked stunning in her lehenga. Since the Diwali dates were an auspicious muhurat, the families decided to go ahead with the ceremony. Kabir and Mini are almost like family to Katrina and they were the most gracious hosts.

We are definitely rooting for this gorgeous couple!