There is just something about Vicky Kaushal playing an army/defence officer. So much so, that the teaser of his new film Sam Bahadur received 227K likes in an hour and has also got a lot of great comments on it. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and is a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw.

The teaser seems to be showing Sanya Malhotra as Kaushal’s love interest and Sana Shaikh as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The plot appears to revolve around Sam and how passionate he was about his job (which of course came with his patriotism as well).

You can watch the teaser here:

And here’s how people have responded to the clip. So many people are downright impressed by Vicky Kaushal, and invested in the director-actor combination of Gulzar and Kaushal. Fans are also expecting this to be the next award winner.

The film is all set to release this year on the 1st of December. Are you ready for it?