Bollywood has given us some of the best on-screen pairings from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, couples that give us the best love stories that gave us unrealistic couple goals. Some pairings, however, did not get the appreciation that they deserved. They sweeped us off our feet but did not get the hype.

Here are some underrated Bollywood on-screen couples who created magic-

1. Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta

This pairing is one of our favourites, even if we rarely see them on-screen now. They were seen together in Krrish, Koi...Mil Gaya, Lakshya and Mission Kashmir. This couple makes our heart melt!

2. Aamir Khan and Kajol

With Fanaa, the world saw the beautiful pairing of Aamir Khan and Kajol for the first time in a romantic setting. Their chemistry is still unforgettable in the 16 years since the film's release- especially with the soulful music adding to it.

3. Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra

Ranbir and Priyanka have been seen and appreciated in movies like Barfi and Anjaana Anjaani. The accolades for their chemistry and acting are old news. Jhilmil and Barfi were part of Priyanka and Ranbir's best career performances and are still held close to people's hearts with their innocence.

4. Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra

Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra teamed up for the first time in 2017 for Meri Pyaari Bindu. The dynamic of friendship and unrequited love did not excel at the box office but became a fan-favourite due to their natural and wholesome chemistry.

5. Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee

This underrated couple has been an early 2000s favourite of the masses. Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Bunty Aur Babli, Hum Tum, Laga Chunari Pe Daag and Yuva are the projects where this duo created magic. Earlier in 2022, when Bunty Aur Babli 2 released with Saif Ali Khan replacing Abhishek's Bunty, every audience review and critique highlighted how much people missed the chemistry of Rani and Abhishek.

6. Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra

This duo does not get enough hype and we are not happy about it! Last seen in Jabariya Jodi (2019), audiences fell in love with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in 2014 with Hasee Toh Phasee. Bollywood, better scripts for these two, please!

7. Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi

In 2015, several newcomers were making waves in Bollywood. Two of them are the talented powerhouses, Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi, with their innocent, heartbreaking and beautiful performance in Masaan. Audiences and critics across the board celebrated and wiped tears at their story in the movie. Can we get another movie with these two...with a happy ending?

8. Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla

We are no strangers to being fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's on-screen pairing. The innocent and comic-timing of Juhi Chawla paired with SRK's dreaminess makes a perfect, but underrated, pair. Some of their amazing movies include Darr (okay, that's not romantic, we know), Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Duplicate, Bhoothnath, One 2 Ka 4 and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

9. Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone

In 2010, Break Ke Baad made the world fall in love with the wholesome chemistry of Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone. The natural bond of the two actors translated beautifully well on-screen, even if the box office did not reflect that. We miss you, Imran.

10. Abhay Deol and Mahie Gill

Dev. D put Mahie Gill, Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap on the map in 2009. Audiences marvelled at the chaotic and destructive chemistry between Paaro and the titular Dev, played by Mahie Gill and Abhay Deol. However, the pairing has not been repeated ever since.

11. Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgan

As problematic as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was, it did give us the beautiful chemistry between Ajay Devgan and Aishwarya Rai. This couple shared on-screen space again in Raincoat, Khaakhee and Hum Kisise Kum Nahin.

12. Irrfan Khan and Parvathy Thiruvothu

We saw this beautiful pair in one of Irrfan Khan's last ventures, Qarib Qarib Singlle. A romantic comedy, the movie was different from his usually intense projects. The pairing did not disappoint and their natural aura captured the hearts of audiences. As most of his work, this movie warmed our hearts.

Love is hard to find, majorly due to Bollywood and unrealistic expectations. From dreamy romance to destructive reality-based love, these pairings have made our hearts swoon and left us craving for more. We can hope that we see them in more projects. Until then, we will just rewatch these movies.