After completing their 12th standard, PCM students mainly have two options - Engineering and Engineering. Most students in India become an engineer first before actually starting their careers in an entirely different field. And these Bollywood stars are no different. Bringing to you, some actors who were Engineers by education and later became big Bollywood stars.

1. Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was a phenomenal actor with a brilliant mind. He became a household name as Manav in Pavitra Rishta and ruled the hearts of fans with his acting. Before entering the world of glamour, Sushant pursued mechanical engineering at Delhi College of Engineering. He was one of the few actors who successfully transitioned from TV to movies and even left a scholarship from Stanford University to pursue his dreams.

2. Vicky Kaushal

Another gem of an actor, Vicky Kaushal, is also among the ones who did engineering before starting the careers they were actually interested in. He graduated in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Mumbai's Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, as his father wanted him to have a stable career away from showbiz.

3. Taapsee Pannu

Are all Engineers good actors? At least that's what this list is making me feel. Taapsee Pannu, an extremely talented actress who has made her mark in the film industry even after being an 'outsider', has also pursued Engineering for her formal education. She has studied Computer Science at Guru Teg Bahadur Institute of Technology and has even worked as a Software Engineer before venturing into modelling and acting.

4. R. Madhavan

R. Madhavan is winning hearts with Rocketry, his debut as a producer. The story, the acting, everything is heart-winning. Madhavan comes from the world of science and has also done a BSc in Electronics Engineering from Rajaram College, Kolhapur.

5. Kartik Aaryan

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame Kartik Aaryan is also an Engineering grad. He has done his Engineering in Biotechnology from D.Y. Patil College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai, where he used to skip classes and travel for hours to attend auditions.

6. Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh has played various characters and portrayed a wide range of emotions through his different films. He holds an architectural degree from Kamla Raheja College of Architecture, Mumbai.

7. Kriti Sanon

Born and brought up in Delhi, the talented Kriti Sanon holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida. After graduating, she moved to Bombay to turn her dreams of becoming an actress into a reality.

8. Sonu Sood

The real-life superhero, Sonu Sood, has always been there in the hours of need. Be it the migrant workers during covid or students stranded in Ukraine - Sonu Sood has always helped those in need. Coming to his formal education, Sonu Sood holds an Engineering degree from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering (YCCE), Nagpur.

Guess they teach acting in Engineering colleges instead of, well, engineering. Jokes aside, these actors are proof that your life doesn't end with the course you chose when you were 18. You can always follow your heart and do what you truly desire, irrespective of where you are in life.

