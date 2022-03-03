Sonu Sood's humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic are public knowledge. People across the world are aware of how he left no stone unturned in helping those in need, be it the migrants, students or Covid-affected patients.

Once again, the good human has stepped forward to help Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

Tough times for our students in Ukraine & probably my toughest assignment till date. Fortunately we managed to help many students cross the border to safe territory. Lets keep trying. They need us. Thank You @eoiromania🇮🇳 @IndiaInPoland @meaindia for your prompt help.

Jai Hind🇮🇳 https://t.co/q9oJ428pHu — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 2, 2022

The internet is flooded with stories of Indian students stuck in Ukraine with no means to get back to their homes. Sonu Sood and his team are helping the students reach the border of Poland from where they will be able to get to India.

Talking to media, Sonu Sood explained how the plan is working. As per reports, his team is communicating with students by all means and local taxis are being sent to the their locations. These taxis are taking them to the railway station in Kharkiv. From there, they travel to a safer location in Lviv city by train. Buses have been arranged to ferry them to Polish border.

We are also paying for students’ air travel if they cannot afford it. Dozens of them have already reached their home in India.

Will keep you all updated through your team leaders who are in constant touch with us. Students moving towards Shegyn Border Poland &

Chop Border Hungary kindly ensure you speak to the embassy to avoid any potential hassle. We are with you. Stay calm Stay safe.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 27, 2022

Students who have received help from him are also sharing their experience on social media. Here are a few videos and tweets.

Students stranded in #UkraineRussiaWar thanking @SonuSood for helping them in getting out from Ukrainian soil. https://t.co/IvW59fswVC pic.twitter.com/4Cp7agyU0h — Ayushman Kumar (@Iam_Ayushmann) March 2, 2022

Sonu sir ne humein pal pal guide kiya. Jo bhi information thi vo raat raat bhar jaag kar humari madad kar rahe the.

A student uploaded a video while she was leaving from Kyiv and thanked Sonu Sood for all the help.

Another student who recently landed in Delhi by one of the flights under Operation Ganga also talked about how Sonu Sood's team guided him to take an alternate route to Poland when most of his friends are stuck at the Shehnyi border.

They suggested a safe route to cross the border. They were constantly in touch with us, and were aware of the ground reality. His team gave us hope when we had lost it.

Another set of students in Ukraine who were helped by @SonuSood by crossing borders. They will be reunited to their families in India. Sonu and his team are helping hundreds of Indian students since the war began. India’s only Super Hero 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CCc6VnRQHa — Tejpal Rawat (@TejpalRawat14) March 2, 2022

What an amazing human being!