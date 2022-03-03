Sonu Sood's humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic are public knowledge. People across the world are aware of how he left no stone unturned in helping those in need, be it the migrants, students or Covid-affected patients.

Once again, the good human has stepped forward to help Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine. 

The internet is flooded with stories of Indian students stuck in Ukraine with no means to get back to their homes. Sonu Sood and his team are helping the students reach the border of Poland from where they will be able to get to India.

Sonu Sood
Source: India.com

Talking to media, Sonu Sood explained how the plan is working. As per reports, his team is communicating with students by all means and local taxis are being sent to the their locations. These taxis are taking them to the railway station in Kharkiv. From there, they travel to a safer location in Lviv city by train. Buses have been arranged to ferry them to Polish border.

We are also paying for students’ air travel if they cannot afford it. Dozens of them have already reached their home in India.

Students who have received help from him are also sharing their experience on social media. Here are a few videos and tweets.

Sonu sir ne humein pal pal guide kiya. Jo bhi information thi vo raat raat bhar jaag kar humari madad kar rahe the.

A student uploaded a video while she was leaving from Kyiv and thanked Sonu Sood for all the help.

Another student who recently landed in Delhi by one of the flights under Operation Ganga also talked about how Sonu Sood's team guided him to take an alternate route to Poland when most of his friends are stuck at the Shehnyi border.

They suggested a safe route to cross the border. They were constantly in touch with us, and were aware of the ground reality. His team gave us hope when we had lost it.
Sonu Sood
Source: Orissa Post

What an amazing human being!