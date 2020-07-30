Even if you were living under a rock, you'd be aware of how Sonu Sood has emerged as a one-man army in recent months and helped those in need.

Here's why Sonu Sood is nothing short of a superhero for the public:

1. Sonu Sood arranged buses for stranded migrant workers to various states, free of cost.

He arranged for buses to Karanataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, etc. He acquired requisite permission for the trips, provided adequate food and water for the journey, and also arranged medical tests for the migrant workers.

2. Through the Shakti Annadanam drive, he helped provide food, daily, to as many as 45,000 people living in slums, or left stranded on roads.

3. He offered his hotel in Juhu as a quarantine facility for doctors and nurses.

Doctors on COVID duty need to self-quarantine before they can return to their families, in order to limit the spread of the virus. Sood offered his Juhu hotel to accommodate the Corona warriors.

News is that actor @SonuSood has opened the doors of his six-storey hotel in Juhu to accommodate the medical staff treating COVID-19 patients. Read Up 👇https://t.co/H1bJxqqvw9 — Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) April 9, 2020

4. He donated over 1,500 PPE Kits for doctors in Punjab.

5. He launched a toll-free number for migrants in need.

He sent the first bus of migrants home on May 11, and in less than a month, on May 27, launched a toll-free number when requests kept pouring in.

6. Sonu Sood airlifted 170 girls from Kerala to Odisha, in the middle of the lockdown.

170 girls were left stranded in Kerala when the factory they were working with shut down, leaving them with no job, and limited to zero savings. That was when Sonu Sood stepped in and helped airlift the girls from Kerala to Odisha.

@SonuSood Ji,your helping the Odia girls to return safely from Kerala is commendable. Kudos to your noble efforts. It’s incredible to see how you are helping the needy reach their homes safely. More strength to you!@Naveen_Odisha@CMO_Odisha@bjd_odishahttps://t.co/6VqSExCEQ5 — Dr. Amar Patnaik (@Amar4Odisha) May 29, 2020

7. Sonu Sood arranged for chartered flights to bring home stranded Indian students from Kyrgyzstan.

Son Sood arranged for multiple charter flights to evacuate over 1,500 Indians from Kyrgyzstan.

And they’re home! Here’s the third group of Indian students that we’ve evacuated from Kyrgyzstan, in association with @SonuSood. Great to bring them safe and sound, to their loved ones!#MissionKyrgyzstan pic.twitter.com/MMvYY5OGVv — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 27, 2020

8. Sonu Sood gifted a tractor to a poor Andhra farmer after a video of his daughters ploughing the land went viral.

A poor Andhra farmer suffered immense losses during the pandemic and had no money to rent bulls for ploughing. When a video of his daughters pulling the yoke manually went viral, Sood stepped in and gifted the farmer a tractor

#NDTVBeeps | Actor Sonu Sood donated a tractor to Nageswara Rao, a farmer from Andhra Pradesh, after a video of his daughters tilling land went viral. Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu applauded Sood's generosity and promised to fund the two young girls' education. pic.twitter.com/KYa1aDE2xC — NDTV (@ndtv) July 27, 2020

9. Sonu Sood offered a job to a Hyderabad techie, who was selling vegetables after being laid off during the pandemic.

A 26-year-old woman was working with an MNC when she was laid off during the pandemic and forced to sell vegetables to support her family. When Sood got to know about her condition, he arranged for her interview, and consequently, offered her a job.

My official met her.



Interview done.



Job letter already sent.



Jai hind 🇮🇳🙏 @PravasiRojgar https://t.co/tqbAwXAcYt — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 27, 2020

10. He joined hands with his friend, restaurateur Neeti Goel, to help provide 25,000 meal kits during Ramzaan.

11. Sonu Sood offered financial help to Dashrath Manjhi aka India's 'mountain man'.

After he came across a clipping of India's mountain man' Dashrath Manjhi's family struggling to make ends meet, Sonu Sood immediately offered finaincial assistance.

आज से तंगी ख़त्म। आज ही हो जाएगा bhai 🙏 https://t.co/hnFyhGSSZ4 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 25, 2020

12. Sonu Sood has launched Pravasi Rojgar app to help workers laid off due to the pandemic find a job.

After the 'Ghar Chalein' mission, in which he helped stranded migrants reach home, Sonu Sood has now taken it upon himself to help provide jobs to workers laid off during the pandemic.

13. Sonu Sood also offered financial aid and support to fellow actors who were struggling to arrange funds due to the pandemic and ongoing lockdown.

Actor Surendra Ranjan, famous for his role of Maqsoob Bhai in Munna Bhai, was left stranded in Mumbai with no work or money when Sonu Sood helped him reach his hometown in Madhya Pradesh. Sonu Sood also got in touch with actor Anupam Shyam's family to help them with his medical expenses.

In touch with them🙏 https://t.co/yedW7S7erW — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 28, 2020

14. In the past, Sonu Sood partnered with Hothur foundation and flagged off a 'Pride Walk' for acid attack survivors and the differently-abled.

Honoured to flag of India's first PRIDE WALK with @hothurfoundation and distribute wheelchairs . Empowering day @shangriLaBLR pic.twitter.com/oXMxJwGjwg — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 26, 2018

A superhero in real life, indeed.