Every generation comes with it's own set of cultural norms. And as time passes, newer norms come along. So, what may be cool to Gen Z, may not be cool at all for Baby Boomers or Gen X. For instance, how Shah Rukh Khan thinks emojis are an abomination of some sort! Yep. You read that right.

In an old interview with Zoom TV's Zoom Weekend Show, Katrina Kaif talked about SRK's grave dislike for emoticons and GIFs. The actor said that it irritates him very much when his kids text him with emojis!

My kids send me emoticons to irritate me... I don't get those small expressions.

- Shah Rukh Khan

Though along with teasing him, Katrina Kaif also mentioned that SRK is an excellent writer. Which is probably why he values texting more than using emojis. It makes sense guys!

But also, please take a minute to appreciate how adorable he looks pulling faces trying to imitate emojis.

*SRK be like, "What is all this new age stuff?" *

Look at how much of a headache talking about emojis even is for him!

What a cutie! This right here, is SRK supremacy for real.