No one can match the respective stardom of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, along with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Isn’t it? All three of them have been working in the Hindi film industry for many years. SRK shared the screen space with Big B in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Salman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Big B performed scenes with Salman in Baghban and SRK in Mohabbatein, and Salman worked with SRK in Karan Arjun and Big B in God Tussi Great Ho. But have you ever watched them together in one frame?

While you keep scratching your heads, someone on Reddit has taken us back to the good old days when three of them shared a stage.

A Reddit user, @u/AftabSiddiqui, shared an old clip on the platform in which we can see SRK, Big B, and Salman Khan performing together on the stage. All three actors are twinning in black outfits and cool shades as they sing and dance to Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, the song from SRK’s film, Duplicate.

“This made my day…hope it makes yours as well!” the user wrote.

Going by its full video posted on YouTube, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Salman Khan performed on their respective songs from various movies. It seems that they were chilling at an award function apparently in mid-2000s.

Needless to say, netizens are going gaga over the trio:

Watch the video of their performance here:

Filmmakers, are you listening? Cast them together in a film, please?

