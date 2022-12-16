Shah Rukh Khan is called the King of Bollywood for a reason – he is the epitome of sincerity, mannerisms, along with good looks, of course. And he shows that time and again.

Yesterday, during the opening of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 (KIFF) Shah Rukh Khan won everyone’s hearts when he touched the feet of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and took their blessings.

SRK was one of the chief guests at the KIFF and inaugurated the film fest with Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

The viral video has won the internet’s hearts, and people are gushing over SRK’s gesture.

