As we all know, Vidya Balan starrer Jalsa is all set to release and the anticipation levels are pretty high. The actor has starred in over 35 films and each performance has left quite a mark on the audience. So the excitement seems natural and almost justified.

Which is why we'd like to dive deeper into the rest of Balan's movies. Let's take a look at her most top rated IMDb films, shall we?

1. Kahaani - 8.1

If you love a good dollop of murder mysteries, then Kahaani is the perfect watch.





2. Lage Raho Munna Bhai - 8.1

A sequel to Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Lage Raho Munna Bhai shows love blossom between Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt) and Jhanvi (Vidya Balan) this time around.





3. Natkhat - 8.0

Natkhat shows the audience an endearing and touching story about a mother and her son and how she makes the effort to educate him on gender equality.





4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa - 7.4

One of the best comedy cum thriller films from the 2000s, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a good watch if you're looking to spend a chilled out Sunday with your fam.





5. Ishqiya - 7.3

Ishqiya's plot revolves around a woman named Krishna (Vidya Balan), who seduces two men to manipulate them into helping her with a kidnapping scheme.





6. No One Killed Jessica - 7.2

No One Killed Jessica is a great film to watch if you want to see Balan's acting range. She plays the kind and gentle Sabrina Lall, sister to Jessica Lall, a victim to a cold blooded murder, who fights for the murderers to receive their due judgement.







7. Parineeta -7.2

Adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name, the film shows the audience a love story between Lalita (Vidya Balan) and Shekhar (Saif Ali Khan) in post independence India.





Parineeta on Amazon Prime Video.

8. Paa - 7.1

The film centers around a couple and their journey to raising a child with a rare genetic disorder called progeria.





9. Tumhari Sulu - 7.0

Tumhari Sulu shows us Vidya Balan in the role of a joyful ad optimistic housewife who lands a job that changes her life entirely, for the best of course.





10. Sherni - 6.8

The actor gave us one of the best feminist icons as a character in Sherni. In the film she plays the role of a forest officer who fights against internal corruption to save animal life.



Though small, Balan's cameo in Te3n was a solid performance that left no room for doubts about her acting skills.

Her acting range is absolutely phenomenal!