It's not often in Bollywood that women take charge of an investigation-thriller but here are Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah breaking the mould. Jalsa's trailer was recently released on Amazon Prime Video, and we're already on the edge of our seats.

Balan slips into the role of an investigative journalist who is hell-bent on finding out who hit and killed Shefali Shah's daughter one night.

Shah is shown as a fearless mother who not only responds to sexist slurs but also makes us cheer for her.

Amidst the powerhouse of talent, we also see Iqbal Khan and Vidhatri Bandi playing screen-consuming roles.

We also get a glimpse of Manav Kaul, who has previously worked his charm in Ajeeb Dastaans besides Shefali Shah, hence a visual treat is promised.

The movie will be released on 18th March on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch the trailer here.

All images are screenshots from Amazon Prime Video.