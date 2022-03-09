It's not often in Bollywood that women take charge of an investigation-thriller but here are Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah breaking the mould. Jalsa's trailer was recently released on Amazon Prime Video, and we're already on the edge of our seats.

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in Jalsa

Balan slips into the role of an investigative journalist who is hell-bent on finding out who hit and killed Shefali Shah's daughter one night. 

Vidya Balan in Jalsa

Shah is shown as a fearless mother who not only responds to sexist slurs but also makes us cheer for her.

Shefali Shah in Jalsa
Shefali Shah in Jalsa

Amidst the powerhouse of talent, we also see Iqbal Khan and Vidhatri Bandi playing screen-consuming roles. 

Iqbal Khan in Jalsa
Vidhatri Bandi in Jalsa

We also get a glimpse of Manav Kaul, who has previously worked his charm in Ajeeb Dastaans besides Shefali Shah, hence a visual treat is promised.

Manav Kaul in Jalsa

The movie will be released on 18th March on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch the trailer here. 

All images are screenshots from Amazon Prime Video. 