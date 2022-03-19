Both Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan are actors who have proved to be invaluable in each of their projects. So, when the trailer of Jalsa dropped, of course the audience was eager to find out how the film would turn out.

The plot of the movie revolves primarily around two women, Maya Menon (played by Vidya Balan) and Ruksana (played by Shefali Shah). Maya is an investigative journalist on a mission to find out who murdered Ruksana's daughter.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the cast also consists of Manav Kaul and Iqbal Khan, who've been praised for their performances in the film as well. But we'd hate to give all the details away, so here are a few tweets you can read through that'll help you decide whether to watch it or not. One thing is for sure though, the plotline has received quite the applause and praise, take a look.

Just like it's inciting incident, #Jalsa comes out of nowhere, hits you with a shock and leaves you in awe of it's powerful ladies right till the end. @ShefaliShah_ and @vidya_balan are so damn SOLID. — CJ bhai please (@thandaa_angaara) March 17, 2022

I was holding my breath in the last few minutes of #Jalsa 🤯

But what amazing performances.

And what is @ShefaliShah_ I refuse to understand. @vidya_balan 👏 👏 👏 #VidyaBalan #ShefaliShah @PrimeVideoIN — Shweta Rashmi (@shwetarashmi67) March 17, 2022

Saw #Jalsa!Slow burner; but very Hollywoodish experimental n quite brave. @vidya_balan hs such a complex role to play n she aces it flawlessly showcasing varied emotions running thru her. @ShefaliShah_ is perfection personified n mindblowing, eats everyone alive wt her sheer eyes — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) March 17, 2022

#ShefaliShah and #VidyaBalan - watching them perform is a treat. #Jalsa is quite a well made movie. I was expecting a class based showdown between the two, but felt the story ended strong. #SuryaKasibhatla is quite a star! Watch out for this kid ! — Kumar Ayyagari (@kumarayyagari) March 18, 2022

#Jalsa is one of the most shockingly spectacular films of the year. Highly recommended! — Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) March 18, 2022

#Jalsa is a boring watch after such a promising first 15 minutes. @vidya_balan performance was on top of her role as usual. But the dragged screenplay and routine ending killed the curiosity. — CuriousRavi (@ravikiran248) March 17, 2022

#Jalsa easily one of the best ethical dramas I have seen to come out of Hindi cinema. The value system of Maya is so starkly different from @vidya_balan, it sure must have been a task to commit to the character. @ShefaliShah as always is great. Hard hitting. Must watch. — 𝕬𝖓𝖐𝖎𝖙 (@outof22yards) March 17, 2022

Chiller Thriller! #Jalsa is POWERFUL in every dept, every scene & emotion counts. The bestest version of @Vidya_Balan (every nerve of her body is Maya Menon💯) @ShefaliShah_ as always, surpasses her last work (Ruksana was scary throughout) BGM & Climax are the stars. Watch it🔥👍 pic.twitter.com/sLVlSskHCr — NJ (@Nilzrav) March 17, 2022

The movie was alright!

Shefali Shah was amazing as well as the kid playing Ayush! I think his name is Surya? I loved the relationship Ayush shared with ‘Ruks’. It was too sweet! #Jalsa — 영원히 슈주 편! 💙 (@chogeniekyu) March 18, 2022

#Jalsa is so, SO good. I have to be honest that I was feeling pessimistic after I watched the teaser but oh God... how I love to be proved wrong!! Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah really delivered a PERFORMANCE. the build up is just soo intense and good and oh i just LOVE it pic.twitter.com/2q1yr9vSgh — dee (@heysaathiya) March 18, 2022

Jalsa scores BIG on the sheer fact that we get to watch Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan in the same frame. Their love for their craft and their dedication to these characters is unmatched. Absolute thrill. #JalsaOnPrime #Jalsa — Tushar Joshi (@TusharrJoshi) March 17, 2022

JALSA is a MUST WATCH! A Layered narrative and edge of the seat thriller! The screenplay makes for a compelling watch👏@vidya_balan how do you raise the bar every freaking time? You are the BEST❤ @ShefaliShah_ take a bow🙌 what a treat watching you😍 🙇‍♀️#Jalsa #JalsaOnPrime — priyanka kumar (@priyank65601552) March 18, 2022

#Jalsa asks tough questions on morality and righteousness and gives no easy answers. It lets you believe you know right from wrong and then throws a surprise that leaves you conflicted even after it's ended. And that's its win. :) — Priyanka Sharma (@iPriyanka_S) March 18, 2022

#Jalsa is a superb movie beautifully directed by #SureshTriveni. Awesome performance by @vidya_balan , @ShefaliShah_ , both of you were fabulous 👌👌👏👏. Fantastic acting by #ManavKaul and others, congrats to entire team — Murukesh (@dmurukesh) March 18, 2022

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah pull

off rivetting performances in a story that explores between and beyond the ideas of right and wrong, of black and white. Jalsa is worth every minute.#Jalsa #JalsaOnPrime #Jalsareview @vidya_balan @ShefaliShah_ pic.twitter.com/RrkTY6WFwG — Oninthough G (@OninthoughG) March 18, 2022

