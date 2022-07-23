Recently, Dharma Productions came out with a trailer of their upcoming film Liger. It stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson. Fans everywhere are waiting for the movie's release because this multi-lingual starrer seems like quite a promising project.

So, it's not surprising that Deverakonda's outfit for Liger's trailer launch was so talked about. Apparently, the star wore ₹199 chappals for it!

Why you ask? Well, the South film celeb's stylist Harmann Kaur discussed the reason in an interview. She said that it was Vijay Deverakonda's decision to wear the chappals, because he wanted to keep his style as close to the character he's playing in the film as possible.

I was all prepped to make it a top-notch chill until Vijay called me one day and said, 'Let’s be closest to the character and keep a very underdog look.' He specifically asked me for the basic chappals, and initially, I was a little hesitant. Still, I also always trust Vijay’s dressing-up ideas because I know he ends up making it the talk of the country.

- Harmann Kaur told Pinkvilla

Personally, I think it's really impressive that he made such an authentic and unique choice and stuck by it. Here's a video of the event. Take a look for yourself.

You can also watch Liger's trailer here.

The film is all set to release on the 25th of August this year and we're looking to it!