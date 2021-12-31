Vijay Deverakonda's action-packed sports film, Liger is a much-awaited one. And the first glimpse of the movie definitely does the hype justice.

We catch a glimpse of Vijay aka Liger as a kickboxer with a stutter, who makes his way from Mumbai to the international MMA ring, with Ronit Roy playing his coach.

The film also stars Ananya Panday, but we do not catch a glimpse of the actor in the teaser. Vijay's Liger however, keeps you hooked with his impressive screen presence. The film also made headlines for roping in the legend, Mike Tyson for a key role.

Catch a glimpse here:

Shot in both Telugu and Hindi, Liger is slated to release on August 25, 2022.





All images are screenshots from the teaser.