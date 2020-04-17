Vijay Deverakonda's latest film, World Famous Lover just began streaming on Netflix and people across the country are flocking in to watch this Dear Comrade actor.

The film also stars Izabelle Leite, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rashi Khanna and Catherine Tresa as the female leads.

The movie follows the story of a young man as he finds love through different phases of his life. Before you begin streaming this film, here is what Twitter has to say about it.

Uuu ok so World Famous Lover is on Netflix, it’s time for me to snuggle under my sheets and watch Vijay Deverakonda😍 — poojanambiar 🐶 (@poojaynambiar) April 15, 2020

World famous lover - do they even make such movies to massage the ego of hero's like #VijayDeverakonda #Netflix pic.twitter.com/mF7eyAD1Ot — ரௌத்திரம் பழகு (@vanithaj) April 15, 2020

If there’s anything positive about #WorldFamousLover ,It’s @aishu_dil ! what a fine actress she’s 👌 — LavangaM 💀 (@HappyGuy1212) April 17, 2020

#WorldFamousLover is a damn good film! What an ensemble of excellent performances! All the actors have done extremely well! Love you Vijay anna! 😍😍😍 You are the best of your generation!@TheDeverakonda @RaashiKhanna @aishu_dil #kranthimadhav @NetflixIndia — Abhirup Chakraborty (@abhi4physics) April 16, 2020

Saw Telugu romance/ drama #WorldFamousLover(2020) on #Netflix.

It's a combination of 3 stories and keeps going on and on.

Vijay Deverakonda is good in few scenes but in some places it looks like the director wants him to copy his Arjun Reddy character.

Timepass. pic.twitter.com/TLLaNXGTqV — Riya (@RiyaReviews) April 16, 2020

The best scene in #WorldFamousLover

I couldn't resist my laugh while watching the film.

But a bit disappointed with the movie, being a fanatic of #ArjunReddy @TheDeverakondahttps://t.co/sq8iWAwswe — Raghuveer Nalla #StayHomeSaveLives (@NallaRaghuveer) April 15, 2020

@CatherineTresa1 Watched 'World Famous Lover' What a movie it is. A Beautiful love story of Gautam and Yamini. Fell in love with the movie. The characters were put beautifully. Hats off guys..@TheDeverakonda @izabelleleite25 @aishu_dil @RaashiKhanna 🙏👏❤ — Sourav (@armantheclassic) April 16, 2020

Going against the cautions of my friends and family, I saw World Famous Lover.

I regret now.

It was so B A D.

I sat through the entire movie just in hope it would get better. It didn't, it got worse.

The acting was so bad, I left in between and took a stroll.

Please don't watch. — Kalyani (@kalyanisays) April 16, 2020

#WorldFamousLover must have been world class torture for people watched on big screen! First was half was ok but 2nd half enti bakwas, time #VijayDeverakonda gets reality check & select good scripts — Ninja (@gypsz13) April 16, 2020

@Netflix will try to trick you and convince you to watch #WorldFamousLover. Don’t. Just don’t. Fucking awful. — CK (@studmacha) April 17, 2020

Just watched WORLD FAMOUS LOVER .. Very Beautifull story .. Loved Goutham's role and Vijay's performence as Goutham. #WorldFamousLoverOnSUNNXT #WorldFamousLover pic.twitter.com/stfp8IIyjv — ADITYA (@RGVaditya) April 16, 2020

I am watching world famous lover. Can we delete this movie or my memory of watching it? — dagaalti kaapi (@_subiiii_) April 16, 2020

World Famous Lover is a fucking masterpiece. Heart touching performances. Ahead of it's time. Greatest film of 2020. — Prakash (@49Allout) April 16, 2020

same shit every bloody time and his pilla rowdy fans go into frenzy watching him smoke and drink on screen 🤪...someone bring him out from that arjun reddy hangover....The guy lacks range #WorldFamousLover — STAY HOME (@TheKbsK) April 16, 2020

Ok. Thanks to all the negative "talk" about #WorldFamousLover.Started watching with negative expectations, but ended up liking the film.Loved the performances of our very own lover boy #rowdydevarakonda , #AishwaryaRajesh and #RaashiKhanna #WorldFamousLover — Jayanth Gali (@filmijay) April 17, 2020

Watch the trailer here:

Will you be streaming it this weekend?