Vijay Deverakonda's latest film, World Famous Lover just began streaming on Netflix and people across the country are flocking in to watch this Dear Comrade actor. 

The film also stars Izabelle Leite, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rashi Khanna and Catherine Tresa as the female leads. 

The movie follows the story of a young man as he finds love through different phases of his life. Before you begin streaming this film, here is what Twitter has to say about it. 

