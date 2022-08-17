I think we're all well aware of Vijay Varma's supremacy. Yes, he gave us a brilliant performance in Darlings as Hamza but the actor has been doing that since his debut Chittagong!

So, without further ado let's dive into this list of Vijay Varma's top 10 films and shows ranked according to IMDb. Here, read on:

1. Mirzapur - 8.5

As we all may know, Varma played Bharat Tyagi in Mirzapur. The show is a Hindi-language action crime thriller web-series which follows the rise and fall of a mafia don and his family members.

It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Cheers - Friends. Reunion. Goa - 8.2

If you miss your college days, then Cheers - Friends. Reunion. Goa might just be what you need to watch. The show stars Anupriya Goenka, Brijendra Kala, Aditya Kumar and Vijay Varma.

You can watch this series on YouTube. And the plotline revolves around a group of college friends who meet up in Goa after 4 years after graduation and end up looking back on the memories they shared; both good and bad.

3. Pink - 8.1

Pink won several awards for its brilliant storyline and performances. The plot revolves around 3 women (Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang) who have a legal battle against a group of men (Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey and Raashul Tandon) who attempt to rape and assault them.

And thankfully the film gives us a solid ending, where the culprits are given penalized justly). Pink is available to watch on is available to watch on Disney + Hotstar. One of the culprit's friend, Ankit Malhotra (Vijay Varma) is a part of the harassment that the group subjects the women to.

Gully Boy released in 2019, and has been directed by Zoya Akhtar. It stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma and Amruta Subhash. The story follows the life of Murad (Ranveer Singh) and his rise to becoming a successful rapper.

You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Bamfaad - 7.4

Starring Aditya Rawal Shalini Pandey and Vijay Varma, Bamfaad released in 2020. The storyline revolves around two people named Naate and Neelam, their chance meeting and how they end up falling in love.

It is available to watch on ZEE5.

6. Chittagong - 7.3

Varma's debut film, Chittagong stars Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkumar Rao and Delzad Hiwale. The movie's plot is based on events of British India's Chittagong uprising.

Chittagong on You can watchon Mubi

7. Counterfeit Kunkoo - 7.2

Starring Vijay Varma and Smita, Counterfeit Kunkoo is a short film that released in 2017. The story revolves around a woman who is in pursuit to find a rented house for herself. But unfortunately, people are looking for married women and don't trust single women enough to have them as a tenants.

It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

8. Darlings - 6.7

Starring only the best, Darlings is a dark comedy that gives us a storyline about Badrunissa (Alia Bhatt) and her mother Shamshunissa (Shefali Shah) and how they deal with Badru's abusive husband Hamza (Vijay Varma).

You can watch it on Netflix

9. She - 6.4

She is a crime drama series created and written by Imtiaz Ali and Divya Johry. It stars Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma and Kishore. It follows the life of Bhumika Pardeshi (Aaditi Pohankar), a female constable who is sent on an undercover mission to uncover a drug lord's business.

10. OK Computer - 5.5

OK Computer is a philosophical science fiction comedy series that first started streaming in 2021. The plot follows a cyber crime detective by the name of Saajan Kundu (Vijay Varma) who has to investigate a murder case with his estranged partner (who is an AI scientist) Laxmi Suri (Laxmi Suri).

Is there anything else we can say other than how much we want to see more of Vijay Varma? I don think so!