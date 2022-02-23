Shaadis, shaadis everywhere. We're seeing so many of our favourite celebs get married right now. Take for instance, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's beautiful wedding that took place recently. The two have been uploading cute AF wedding photos on their Instagram pages that have all of us low-key planning our own weddings. I mean just look at this stunning photo of Sheetal Thakur in her Himachali bride avatar.

Not only does Thakur look absolutely stunning as a Himachali bride, but it seems like the celebrations were carried out with utmost joy.

Plus, look at how happy the couple is in their wedding photos. Also, they were reportedly already married before the shaadi. The two had a registered marriage before the big fat Indian wedding took place.

I mean, the photos from their haldi ceremony look like scenes from a fun wonderland.

And now we know why she had that glow on her wedding day. The days leading up to the special day were clearly spent laughing and enjoying every second of the celebrations!

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur had met each other on the sets of ALTBalaji's web show Broken But Beautiful and began dating soon after. The couple finally got engaged in a private roka ceremony in 2019.