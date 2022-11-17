If you were a fan of reading magazines, then you might also be aware of the classic print ads they had. I mean, keeping aside the bold covers, the next big thing for me would be the print ads and the catchy captions they had. Trust me, some of them would go as wild and sassy as they could.

That said before commercials became popular, brands would rely on print and famous personalities to endorse their products. Bollywood celebs would endorse these products and give us some really cool covers to look at.

A Redditor gave us a glimpse into these print ads, and it’s good to dive into the good old days. Let’s scroll, shall we?

1. Can we already feature Rekha Ji in the Lakme series or fashion week?

2. Salman Khan in his early days was a metaphor for romance and this ad is proof.

3. Vinod Khanna’s body confidence soap Cinthol is surely giving us a cool vibe here.

4. Zeenat Aman was a Lux girl and she absolutely nailed it.

5. Juhi Chawla is effortlessly ruling this print ad and, of course, our hearts.

6. Hema Ji added more beauty to the Lux girl series.

7. One cannot deny how beautiful and relatable our heroines looked back then.

8. Akshay endorsing cigarettes today will only happen in an alternate universe.

9. Legit parle ji khale wrna Gabbar aajayega!

10. Looks like Jackie is deemed to fit for this ad. Gosh, the looks!

I am adding Rekha Ji to my wall art, surely! If you’re a Bollywood buff you should too.

