Indian actor and comedian Vir Das recently won an Emmy for his Netflix show Vir Das: Landing. Das tweeted sharing this moment with the internet. Now, Vir Das’ fan base has always been a large and wholesome one, and this moment has given many of them a greater chance to celebrate the comedian.

Credit: Leisurebyte

Das shared the award with the series Derry Girls Season 3, and along with these two, Ekta Kapoor won a directorate award for her contribution to international television.

But we’d like to get back to talking about how many heartwarming comments people have left on Vir Das’ post about this milestone of his, here, take a look:

Let me see Indians respect a man with a deserving trophy now https://t.co/Av00hz1nEP — CoffeeKudithira? (@Nithin_m_kamath) November 21, 2023

This is huge for Indian comedy, and for the amount of work and heart this man puts into everything, so so well deserved. Time to get @thevirdas back on the national news, this time for the right reasons ♥️ https://t.co/79c8xzK1FB — Ravina Rawal (@RavinaRawal) November 21, 2023

This feels so personal✊🙌



Proud of you the amazingly talented and wonderful @thevirdas

Huge huge congratulations for @iemmys @NetflixIndia https://t.co/8O93DF03Mt — Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) November 21, 2023

So we have two Indians who brought Emmy this year. Feels good to grow in a generation where we have world class entertainers.❤️ https://t.co/anlvp9zPAQ — Satyam sinha (@Babuatwitts) November 21, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulations @thevirdas! Keep that voice on through your comedy. Here's to many more! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/YAPg8nurav — Sabiha Majgaonkar (@serenesaby) November 21, 2023

Vir is actually good, have never not laughed with him. https://t.co/sjM2nXhgVz — habitat (@habitatwanderer) November 21, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

So beautiful, so elegant…just winning like a WOW @thevirdas https://t.co/T9wppH4iJM — menaka doshi (@menakadoshi) November 21, 2023

Well deserved! Thanks for being the flag bearer of Indian comedy. Jai hind! 🇮🇳❤️ https://t.co/yiPDP3fzd7 — Abhishek M (@_m_abhishek) November 21, 2023

Congratulations @thevirdas for this great achievement. Proud moment for all of us; many more to come, best wishes for that. Always love your stand-up and movie characters. #Emmys https://t.co/POCOB91E5K — Manish Kayandekar (@frankwayyy) November 21, 2023

A fantastic year for Indian comedy. 💯 https://t.co/nIyfoY4Ktz — Neelay Udani (@neelay_warbcks) November 21, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

'Hate is yelled, but love is felt.'



All the love to Vir Das for Landing an @iemmys.#VirDas https://t.co/qY6hgflynG — Bhaarat Kurda (@TheBhaaratKurda) November 21, 2023

Massive congratulations! You fully made up for the loss of the World Cup trophy! Made every Indian so very proud!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/UCIqKBg6hA — priya (@priyad_20) November 21, 2023

This is huge!! Congratulations Vir… ❤️🔥 so thrilled for you! https://t.co/N8w5SykYlb — swati shetty (@swatishetty) November 21, 2023

This MANNN!!♥️ just soo soo incredible!!!✨️✨️ https://t.co/Vlv5VFi7xE — Hitti Chopra (@hittichopra) November 21, 2023

This is huge for the comedian as the category has previously rarely been occupied by people of colour, and we’re thrilled to see one of our own take the position this year!