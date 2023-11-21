Indian actor and comedian Vir Das recently won an Emmy for his Netflix show Vir Das: Landing. Das tweeted sharing this moment with the internet. Now, Vir Das’ fan base has always been a large and wholesome one, and this moment has given many of them a greater chance to celebrate the comedian.
Das shared the award with the series Derry Girls Season 3, and along with these two, Ekta Kapoor won a directorate award for her contribution to international television.
But we’d like to get back to talking about how many heartwarming comments people have left on Vir Das’ post about this milestone of his, here, take a look:
This is huge for the comedian as the category has previously rarely been occupied by people of colour, and we’re thrilled to see one of our own take the position this year!