The relationship of Bollywood with comedy has gradually deteriorated over the year, with viewers getting crass caricaturing and overhyped SFX in the name of comic relief. But it’s not like the Hindi film industry has never given us good comedies. Remember Hera Pheri?

Apparently, a comic sequence from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani has been going viral on Twitter. Shared by @seeuatthemovie, this scene is the ultimate proof that Bollywood should stop taking itself so seriously.

I miss comedy pic.twitter.com/TGvLN3uJGb — S H I V ᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) December 2, 2022

I had forgotten this film existed. And also that Bollywood ever made good comedies. WITHOUT BEING CRINGE. Where are those days?

Here’s how Twitter is missing the good ole Bollywood.

this is my comfort movie. need a man like prem (dumb and loving) https://t.co/8EbFDWDipc — 😴 (@ouchdavidd) December 2, 2022

ranbir in comedy scene>>>> any other bollywood stars..

but aise comic lines likhne waale v nai hai.. cringe comedy movies bana rhe h sab — demon warrior (@imdemonwarrior) December 2, 2022

Maine sabse zyada yahi movie dekhi hai repeat mein. Roz raat ko dekhta tha mobile me. kabhi bore nahi hua😀 https://t.co/hcwhsctjkV — Vocal Srkian (@SrkianVocal) December 2, 2022

Best movie y'all have no idea like prem going office in the suit and then making jalebis in that superman cape is soo 😭😭🫂 iconic in all sense this is

forever a member of happy club

Prem https://t.co/G2nN0VlaK5 — Sunshine (@Uniqueidhai) December 2, 2022

RK is one of few actors who is so effortless in slapstick comedy, without being cringe at all! https://t.co/KM8aIAnVrE — Shreyeaaahhh (@DimaagKaDahii) December 2, 2022

I miss these kind of movies😭

This whole movie is so good😭😂 https://t.co/vZdvxmmnQD — Sakshi Sharma (@Sakshi59295736) December 2, 2022

Whole genre of rom com and comedy movies is dying. and whatever shit they making these days is unfunny and cringe! https://t.co/Gi1HLkR9mS — Mini 🇮🇳 (@_Mini_01) December 2, 2022

They don't make movies like these anymore…..🙃 https://t.co/sxElOLtx91 — Tishy (@tejran_vibes) December 2, 2022

One of the finest movies by Rajkumar Santoshi after Andaaz Apna Apna, and a wonderful performance by Ranbir Kapoor — Modern Monk (@ModernMonk2) December 3, 2022

the chokehold this movie had on me when i was 10 they don't make it like them anymore https://t.co/MQ662UJKNN — anti hero (@flawsthatshine) December 2, 2022

This is one of my favourite comedy scenes of all time #RanbirKapoor nailed it man his comic timing is just epic this movie is 10/10 from start to finish 🔥 https://t.co/IO16Gm5NWn — SRK'sMjolnir (@SrkMjolnir) December 2, 2022

Would you have joined Prem’s Happy Club?

