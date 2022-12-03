The relationship of Bollywood with comedy has gradually deteriorated over the year, with viewers getting crass caricaturing and overhyped SFX in the name of comic relief. But it’s not like the Hindi film industry has never given us good comedies. Remember Hera Pheri?
Apparently, a comic sequence from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani has been going viral on Twitter. Shared by @seeuatthemovie, this scene is the ultimate proof that Bollywood should stop taking itself so seriously.
I had forgotten this film existed. And also that Bollywood ever made good comedies. WITHOUT BEING CRINGE. Where are those days?
Here’s how Twitter is missing the good ole Bollywood.
Would you have joined Prem’s Happy Club?
Check out: 12 Bollywood Comedy Movies From The 2000s That You Need To Binge-Watch For A Happy Weekend
Top picks for you
EntertainmentAnjali Awasthiin about 2 hours | 4 min read