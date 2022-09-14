From Divya Bharti to Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan has romanced many actresses on-screen in his career over three decades in the Hindi film industry. While SRK’s jodi with Kajol continues to be favourite amongst all for the majority of cinephiles, imagine how his chemistry with Tabu would turn out to be?

Well, someone has a blueprint of SRK and Tabu’s on-screen pairing on Twitter. And it’s all we can dream as of now.

A Twitter user, @belikesami, posted an edited video of Shah Rukh and Tabu’s scenes in Zaalima and Mere Dholna, the songs from Raees and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 respectively. The clip features SRK romancing Tabu in an imaginary world and it looks real AF. Ek Din Ek Jaan, the song from Padmaavat, which can be heard in the background, adds more charm to their pairing.

Watch the clip here:

Here’s how netizens are reacting to this video:

Cut to the early 2000 era, we have previously watched Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu sharing the screen space twice albeit in small appearances. Remember when SRK shook a leg with Tabu in Deewangi Deewangi, the song from Om Shanti Om (2007)? I still can’t get over their chemistry since then. Boy! How great they looked together.

Before this, SRK and Tabu were cast as an on-screen couple in Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji-starrer Saathiya (2002).

