The tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement on September 15, 2022, and we knew his absence would be utterly missed. One of the most loved sportspersons of his generation, Roger played his last match on Friday and left everyone teary-eyed, including his rivals. Now that is the aura Roger created in his journey.

Announcing his retirement to the world Roger said:

As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form, but I also know my body’s capabilities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years.

A clip from his farewell is doing rounds on the internet and has scripted history as even his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal, couldn’t hold back his tears. Have a look:

They’re crying next to each other. Rafa, Roger. Please make it stop. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/srfP38tGIX — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) September 23, 2022

This wholesome moment has left Twittizens in awe and they have a lot to say about it.

This is a serious question: Has any athlete ever cried because his greatest rival and on-field nemesis has retired? https://t.co/uZJybn6PNW — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) September 24, 2022

I don't even watch this sport but I don't remember an athlete getting so much respect from him competitors and rivals. There is some shared respect but you don't see them get so emotional and crying for the farewell of one like this. This is genuine respect and admiration. Class https://t.co/Ns8bvuBsHx — Ali (@stuckon70) September 24, 2022

Never really watched Tennis, but if this doesn't tell you to stop having pointless and irrelevant fanwars and start enjoying and appreciating athletes irrespective of the sport, I don't know what will. https://t.co/GG0NMK0RuR — Rayhaan (@Cricket_Savant) September 24, 2022

It’s me. I am crying. https://t.co/M6TI4Qn5Tu — Hannah Marie Robbins (@whathannahreads) September 24, 2022

There has never been and won't ever be another sports rivalry like this where your biggest and longest arch rival cries as much as you over your retirement. GOATS! https://t.co/v0vgcFwgxC pic.twitter.com/myjlW917VB — Arslan Khan (@Arsl_Senpai) September 24, 2022

The definition of rivals on court and friends off court. I am devouring every content. I am in tears everytime I see these two cry. 😭 https://t.co/0S7puebu9T — Yash Mulay (@yash_mulay) September 24, 2022

How are we supposed to get over this?

Read more: The Lack Of Federer In Tennis: How We Thought We Were Prepared For It & The Way We’re Not.