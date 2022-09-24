The tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement on September 15, 2022, and we knew his absence would be utterly missed. One of the most loved sportspersons of his generation, Roger played his last match on Friday and left everyone teary-eyed, including his rivals. Now that is the aura Roger created in his journey.
Announcing his retirement to the world Roger said:
As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form, but I also know my body’s capabilities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years.
A clip from his farewell is doing rounds on the internet and has scripted history as even his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal, couldn’t hold back his tears. Have a look:
This wholesome moment has left Twittizens in awe and they have a lot to say about it.
How are we supposed to get over this?
