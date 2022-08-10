If you loved watching Shaktimaan, the iconic superhero television show that aired on Doordarshan from 1997 to 2005, then this is for you. Not only you will be send on a nostalgic trip, but it will also make you scratch your heads saying ye kab aaya? We tell you why.
So, a Twitter user, @Sand_In_Deed posted an old detergent advertisement in which Shaktimaan can be seen fighting with a fake Kilvish, the antagonist of the show. "How tf do I not remember this (sic)," the tweet reads.
The clip begins with Kilvish's famous lines, "Andhera kaayam rahe" as Shaktimaan enters his area. Then Shaktimaan says,"Safed choga pehen kar bachchon ko bewakoof bana rahe ho Kilvish!" No, we won't spoil the twist for you. Watch the full video here:
CHAUK GAYE?
Here's how netizens are reacting to it:
Thanks for reminding price of detergent back on 90’s 😂— Dinesh Wadera (@dineshwadera) August 9, 2022
Ye kese miss ho gaya 🤨😤— Beardo (@MooochhMan) August 9, 2022
Chauk to Shaktimaan bhi gya tha 😅— Nawsherwan M (@iNawshi786) August 9, 2022
I remember so many of these ads, but the fact that I can't remember the shaktimaan one surprises me! I mean... C'mon! It's shaktimaan (sic)!
- @TacticsNChai
When did this come ? 😳— ಮಿಡಿ ಉಪ್ಪಿನಕಾಯಿ 🇮🇳 (@kalayatasmainma) August 9, 2022
That's better than Gorr from Thor love and thunder https://t.co/n34L7aRjNe— Siddhesh (@UTDSiddhesh) August 10, 2022
I had no idea @tide was a fan of shaktiman 🤣 https://t.co/6h5rk9QzB5— Dheeraj (@themoonspook) August 9, 2022
What this reminds me of is, there was time when these brands while advertising also used to tell price of their products. These days they just try to do value marketing, and hardly mention price of product (sic).
- @ElaichiSharma
Bas ab yahi reh gaya tha dekhna baki🤣🤣 https://t.co/wKl0rjPNif— chaitali♡ॐ (@Chaitali67) August 9, 2022
no one saw this coming! 😂💛 too good! https://t.co/rawfnEKkyK— डाकू Dolphin 🐬 (@OfficialGaurab) August 9, 2022
Bruh i never knew kilvish used to recruit kids for the kkk https://t.co/4NjYS9arXO— Aishwary (@wokeupbutwhy) August 9, 2022
Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna played the titular role in Shaktimaan. Khanna also produced the iconic show. In 2020, the actor had announced its trilogy on Instagram saying, "...Main Shaktimaan 2 le kar aa raha hoon. Wo bhi TV channel ya OTT par naheen, balki Trilogy, 3 Films ke roop me Bade parde par (sic)."
The teaser of Shaktimaan trilogy in association with Sony Pictures International Productions was released in February this year.
Coming back to the Twitter post, did you remember the advertisement?