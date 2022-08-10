If you loved watching Shaktimaan, the iconic superhero television show that aired on Doordarshan from 1997 to 2005, then this is for you. Not only you will be send on a nostalgic trip, but it will also make you scratch your heads saying ye kab aaya? We tell you why.

So, a Twitter user, @Sand_In_Deed posted an old detergent advertisement in which Shaktimaan can be seen fighting with a fake Kilvish, the antagonist of the show. "How tf do I not remember this (sic)," the tweet reads.

The clip begins with Kilvish's famous lines, "Andhera kaayam rahe" as Shaktimaan enters his area. Then Shaktimaan says,"Safed choga pehen kar bachchon ko bewakoof bana rahe ho Kilvish!" No, we won't spoil the twist for you. Watch the full video here:

How tf do i not remember this 😂 pic.twitter.com/VSeEwKXVVk — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) August 8, 2022

CHAUK GAYE?

Here's how netizens are reacting to it:

Thanks for reminding price of detergent back on 90’s 😂 — Dinesh Wadera (@dineshwadera) August 9, 2022

Ye kese miss ho gaya 🤨😤 — Beardo (@MooochhMan) August 9, 2022

Chauk to Shaktimaan bhi gya tha 😅 — Nawsherwan M (@iNawshi786) August 9, 2022

I remember so many of these ads, but the fact that I can't remember the shaktimaan one surprises me! I mean... C'mon! It's shaktimaan (sic)!

- @TacticsNChai

This was highly unexpected 😂...

Andhera kaayam rahe ☠️ — Nirbhay Lal (@Nirbhayyy_1) August 9, 2022

When did this come ? 😳 — ಮಿಡಿ ಉಪ್ಪಿನಕಾಯಿ 🇮🇳 (@kalayatasmainma) August 9, 2022

This is next level advertising 😂😂 — Rahul (@rahulxpratik_) August 9, 2022

That's better than Gorr from Thor love and thunder https://t.co/n34L7aRjNe — Siddhesh (@UTDSiddhesh) August 10, 2022

I had no idea @tide was a fan of shaktiman 🤣 https://t.co/6h5rk9QzB5 — Dheeraj (@themoonspook) August 9, 2022

What this reminds me of is, there was time when these brands while advertising also used to tell price of their products. These days they just try to do value marketing, and hardly mention price of product (sic).

- @ElaichiSharma

I wasn't ready for this. 😆 😆 😆 https://t.co/71XJ5b61Lg — Amit Kumar Sahu 🇮🇳 (@Amit_dammit1998) August 9, 2022

I was about to ask "which episode". 😂😂 https://t.co/Npy1YCK4dP — singh (@keshavsingh_wb) August 9, 2022

Bas ab yahi reh gaya tha dekhna baki🤣🤣 https://t.co/wKl0rjPNif — chaitali♡ॐ (@Chaitali67) August 9, 2022

no one saw this coming! 😂💛 too good! https://t.co/rawfnEKkyK — डाकू Dolphin 🐬 (@OfficialGaurab) August 9, 2022

This is super se bhi uper.... https://t.co/e4bpSFXIF8 — Aparna Dwivedi अपर्णा द्विवेदी (@aparna_dwivedi) August 9, 2022

Bruh i never knew kilvish used to recruit kids for the kkk https://t.co/4NjYS9arXO — Aishwary (@wokeupbutwhy) August 9, 2022

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna played the titular role in Shaktimaan. Khanna also produced the iconic show. In 2020, the actor had announced its trilogy on Instagram saying, "...Main Shaktimaan 2 le kar aa raha hoon. Wo bhi TV channel ya OTT par naheen, balki Trilogy, 3 Films ke roop me Bade parde par (sic)."

The teaser of Shaktimaan trilogy in association with Sony Pictures International Productions was released in February this year.

Coming back to the Twitter post, did you remember the advertisement?