Amid the controversy over Telugu star Mahesh Babu's statement alleging Bollywood can't afford him, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan talking about why he can't be a part of Hollywood has gone viral. The actor cites several reasons why he would be unsuitable for Hollywood in the short clip.

Shah Rukh Khan is seen interacting with international journalists at an event in the video, which dates back 14 years. When asked if he has any plans to enter Hollywood, the actor responds, "My English is not good," causing a few people to crack a smile.

"I am not trying to be modest but I am 42 years old, I am little brown, and I don't have any special USP as an actor. I don't know Kung fu, I don't dance the Latin salsa, I am not tall enough. I think anyone who is my age in the western world, I have seen recent films of Europe, films of what you call ‘the dream factory’, I think there is no space for me. There is no place for me because I don't think I am that talented,” he continues to outline traits that allegedly make him unfit.

“So I would like to continue doing work in India and hopefully I take Indian cinema to the world, that's the ambition I have," the actor adds.

Checkout the full video from the event here:

The humble response of one of Bollywood's biggest stars has stunned fans once again.

According to reports, Shah Rukh and Leonardo were prepared to join a major Hollywood movie, Xtreme City, helmed by Martin Scorcese. Years have passed, and Shah Rukh Khan has not taken up any international projects yet. However, the Bollywood actor has a sizable global fan base.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone. At the moment, he is working on Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.