The thing with celebrity kids is that they have committed online fandoms even before they are born. Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their newborn son ‘Akaay’ on Instagram yesterday, and what followed was pure madness.

You see, the very second his name was revealed to the world, he was on social media. In fact, hundreds of ‘Prince Kohli’ fake accounts were out there thanking mommy and daddy for their birth. Like, for real.

Thank You Dad Virat Kohli & Mom Anushka Sharma For Giving Me Birth🙏🏻 — Akay Kohli (@Akaykohli18) February 20, 2024

It hasn’t even been a day since the announcement, and Prince Akaay, Baby Kohli, and all possible permutations and combinations of the newborn are now legit fake accounts on Instagram. Take a look for yourself –

Ain’t this crazy? Once upon a time, the first step after a new birth was perhaps the creation of a birth certificate or getting all the essential vaccines done. Now, babies get an Instagram account even before they have a chance to take the call for themselves.

Or, in this case, even though the couple has been very vocal about seeking privacy for their children and have refrained from getting their first-born clicked or sharing her pictures on socials altogether, their fans have taken the liberty to overstep all the boundaries.

Mark Zuckerberg watching thousands of new insta accounts named "Akaay Kohli" pic.twitter.com/ZjuobFqkmx — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 20, 2024

Akaay kohli after looking at his Instagram accounts : pic.twitter.com/U2tz3VrEmv — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) February 21, 2024

Insta is on 🔥 with Akaay pic.twitter.com/ezAW2Qhddl — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 20, 2024

Kohli fans making "Akaay Kohli" name insta fan account after Anushka and Kohli's 2nd child born news pic.twitter.com/l6sHWPLplm — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@KisslayJha) February 20, 2024

Akaay kohli after knowing his instagram account's handles number pic.twitter.com/2WgocIFMyr — ｐｒｅｅｔｙ (@baniyaa_putriii) February 21, 2024

Akaay kohli profiles in Instagram search pic.twitter.com/aADlSFz8WM — Sindhi Chhokro (@Piyush_seerwani) February 20, 2024

People got no CHILL. If Akaay ever decides to actually grace the Instagram universe, he’d be the account 64733945 of his own name.