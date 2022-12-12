Now that social media gets flooded with ‘relationship goals’ pictures of celebrity couples every now and then, the OG trendsetters Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma remain the fan’s favourites. As the duo completed 5 years of their wedding, they shared their happiness on social media.

While Anushka shared a compilation of memes and photos on their wedding anniversary, Virat shared a beautiful picture that has been getting all the love.

5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart ❤️♾️❤️♾️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PISyxaDD6S — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2022

Much like you and I, Twitter is also in complete awe. Here’s how people are reacting.

Cheers to the best couple who stood by each other and came out stronger and brighter. Happy Anniversary to the one who makes me believe that the soulmates exist. pic.twitter.com/gsunJaAebN — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) December 11, 2022

This post made me miss something, I just don't know wat…..

Everyone deserves a love like this ❤️🧿 https://t.co/VPubhvpkfW — Sruti ☘️ (@sruti_18) December 11, 2022

Jodi salamat rahe so wholesome 🥹🥹🫶🏻 https://t.co/vJ6vYTMXnE — V 👑 (@shrimansavage) December 11, 2022

I want what they have🥺❤️ https://t.co/TgReVlZE8c — momo with chutney (@Rashikumari02) December 11, 2022

will always admire virat kohli for loving her unapologetically since day one. never bothered about conforming to this 'only nation and cricket my priority' type image https://t.co/XiBi9CqoCk — heer (@sedumbish) December 11, 2022

"Well, I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know

She shares my dreams, I hope that someday I'll share her home"



Why so perfect 😭❤️ >>>>>>>> https://t.co/74t0nC6Wky — 🥀^ᴅᴀɴɪʏᴀʟ ᴋʜᴀɴ° (@Daniyalj15) December 11, 2022